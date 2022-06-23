Broncos sign DL Eyioma Uwazurike to 4-year contract

The Denver Broncos are signing rookie defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday. Uwazurike is now set to earn $4,561,612 over the next four years, according to OverTheCap.com, an average of $1,140,403 per season.

The Broncos picked Uwazurike in the fourth round of the NFL draft out of Iowa State in April. Uwazurike totaled 146 tackles (34.5 behind the line), 15 sacks, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown in five years (55 games) with the Cyclones.

In Denver, Uwazurike will presumably get a chance to replace Shelby Harris, who was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Uwazurike will have to compete for a starting job, though.

Dre’Mont Jones and D.J. Jones seem likely to win two of the three starting spots on the Broncos’ defensive line, potentially leaving Uwazurike to compete with DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell (among others) for the third starting gig.

Even if Uwazurike doesn’t begin his rookie season as a starter, he will likely be a key rotational player for Denver this fall.

The Broncos have now signed every member of their 2022 draft class.

