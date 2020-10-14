Broncos RB Melvin Gordon reportedly charged with DUI in Denver

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was pulled over by police and charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday night, according to police and court documents viewed by Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.

Along with the DUI, Klis also reported that Gordon was cited for speeding between 25 mph and 39 mph over the posted speed limit. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 13 in Denver County Court. Klis noted that the Broncos are expected to leave for Las Vegas the following day, where they’ll take on the Raiders in Week 10.

In the last game Gordon played, which was during Week 4 against the New York Jets, he broke out with 107 yards on 23 rushes, including a 43-yard touchdown run. It was not only his biggest game of the season, but his biggest game since November 2019. Gordon has ably filled the hole left by fellow running back Philip Lindsay, who has missed time with an injury this season.

Gordon will likely face punishment from the NFL for his DUI. The collective bargaining agreement ratified by NFL players in March actually increases the baseline punishment for DUIs. Previously, a player was suspended two games for a DUI. The new CBA has a baseline suspension of three games.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was reportedly charged with a DUI in Denver on Tuesday night.

