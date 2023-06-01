Broncos made 4 roster moves on Wednesday

The Denver Broncos made three other roster moves after signing kicker Elliott Fry to replace Brandon McManus on Wednesday.

To make room for Fry on the 90-man offseason roster, the team waived running back Tyreik McAllister. It’s a tough break for McAllister, who was just cut and re-signed about three weeks ago. He’s now hitting the waiver wire for the second time this offseason.

After that, the Broncos signed tight end Tommy Hudson, according to a report from KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Hudson (6-5, 255 pounds) entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He tried out for the team at rookie minicamp last month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Hudson has spent most of the last three seasons either on the practice squad or injured reserve. He played in five games in 2021, catching three passes for 31 yards. Hudson becomes the sixth tight end on the roster, joining Greg Dulcich, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Albert Okwuegbunam and Nate Adkins.

To make room for Hudson, Denver cut running back Jacques Patrick, a former XFL player who signed with the team in May. After cutting McAllister and Patrick, the Broncos’ remaining running backs on the roster are Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Tony Jones, Damarea Crockett, Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin.

Signed kicker Elliott Fry

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cut RB Tyreik McAllister

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Signed TE Tommy Hudson

Cut RB Jacques Patrick

(The Enquirer, USA TODAY Network)

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire