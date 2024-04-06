Broncos land QB, OLB and OL in 3-round NFL mock draft

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus released a three-round mock draft last month, and he has the Denver Broncos loading up with two offensive players and a defensive pass rusher.

Sikkema believes the Broncos will trade down from pick No. 12 with the Eagles to select QB Bo Nix at No. 22.

With their second-round pick they acquired from Philadelphia, the Broncos select Western Michigan pass rusher Marshawn Kneeland at No. 53.

Lastly, in the third round, Sikkema has Denver landing another Oregon byproduct in center Khyree Jackson in the third round at pick No. 76. Center has since become less of a pressing need after the team signed Sam Mustipher.

Of all the selections, Nix perhaps is the best fit for the Broncos moving forward. Denver will be looking for a quarterback after the Russell Wilson debacle. With Wilson gone on to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a seasoned college QB such as Nix, who holds the NCAA record for pass completion percentage in a season, could be an ideal fit for Payton’s precision-based offense.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire