Broncos enter 2023 with NFL’s 2nd-longest active playoff drought

The Denver Broncos entered 2022 with high expectations due to the partnership of new quarterback Russell Wilson and new head coach Nathaniel Hackett. With Hackett’s background with Aaron Rodgers and Wilson’s success in Seattle, the Broncos’ six-year playoff drought appeared to have an end in sight.

Until it wasn’t.

The Broncos will enter the 2023 NFL season with the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL, as last season marked their seventh consecutive season without a playoff birth. Their last playoff appearance? Their 2015 NFL season which culminated in the franchise’s third Super Bowl win. Denver is proceeded by the New York Jets, who have a 12-year drought. New York’s last playoff appearance was in 2010.

The Jets have it even worse, though. After the Sacramento Kings finally snapped their 17-year playoff drought, the Jets officially have the longest playoff drought among teams in the “Big Four” sports in the United States — the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL (the Broncos are tied for fifth on that list).

Fans in Denver can only hope the arrival of Sean Payton will help the Broncos end their playoff drought this fall.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire