Brock Osweiler — key to Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl run — announces retirement

The career of one of the NFL’s great footnotes has come to an end.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler told Denver’s 9News on Wednesday that he is retiring.

“I’m extremely grateful for the time I did receive playing in the National Football League,’’ Osweiler told 9News’ Mike Klis. “The experiences I did have, people I did meet, relationships I did make — I’m not going to dwell on the things that didn’t happen in my career.”

Osweiler played seven seasons in the NFL after the Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Arizona State. He spent most of that time as a backup but played a pivotal role in the Broncos winning the Super Bowl after the 2015 season.

Osweiler’s legacy in Denver

Osweiler relieved an injured and struggling Peyton Manning in the second half of that Super Bowl season, leading the Broncos to a 5-2 record as a starter. He completed 61.8 percent of his passes while throwing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions over eight games as a defensive unit led by Von Miller played the starring role in Denver.

Manning eventually replaced Osweiler in the regular season finale and through the playoffs and famously won his second Super Bowl during the worst season of his career by a long shot. Without Osweiler keeping the ship steady during the season, there’s a good chance Manning would have retired with one ring.

Osweiler fizzled after payday

Osweiler earned himself a big payday with that Super Bowl run and signed the next season with the Houston Texans for $37 million in guaranteed money. He struggled that season as Houston’s starter, throwing 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 59 percent of his passes.

He spent the rest of his career as a journeyman backup.

But Osweiler retired having made a boatload of money and playing a critical role in a Super Bowl run. Not too shabby in the end.

