Brock Bowers visiting Jets Monday

A busy Monday at the Jets' facility will include a visit from the draft's top tight end.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that Brock Bowers will meet with the team. The Jets are also opening their offseason workouts on Monday and they revealed the new uniforms that they will be wearing next season.

Bowers is a popular choice for the Jets at No. 10 in mock drafts because he would give Aaron Rodgers another productive target in the passing game and the team addressed needs at wide receiver and offensive line in free agency. Bowers had 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns at Georgia over the last three seasons.

Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Kenny Yeboah, and Zack Kuntz are the current tight ends on the Jets roster.