Here’s the broadcast map for Dolphins vs. Patriots in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium is limited to a portion of viewers in the United States this weekend.

Miami has just two weeks to confirm their spot in the postseason dance, and they may have to do so without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater will step in, for now, and try to lead a high-powered offense against a strong defensive unit this week.

While the Patriots’ defense has been great this season, they’re dealing with injuries of their own. All of their top four cornerbacks are either out or questionable for the matchup. Considering how poor the offense has played facing pressure, they could be under duress against a Dolphins front that loves to blitz.

Here’s where you can catch this week’s action:

The Dolphins kick off against the Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS. Ian Eagle will have the call with Charles Davis providing color commentary and Evan Washburn on the sideline.

