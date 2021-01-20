Brittany Brees reveals Drew Brees played through 2020 season with torn rotator cuff

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees played through more pain than anyone realized in 2020. On top of 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung, Brees reportedly played through the season with a torn rotator cuff and a torn fascia.

That information was revealed by Brees’ wife Brittany, who revealed the extent of her husband’s injuries on Instagram. While people knew about Brees’ rib and lung injuries, his torn rotator cuff and torn fascia went unreported during the season.

Drew Brees' wife says Drew played this season with: A torn rotator cuff, a torn fascia in his foot, 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

— Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 20, 2021

Brittany Brees’ full post read:

“After crying for a few days ... I am so grateful for this year. Your 20th in the NFL my love. This has been the hardest year of our lives, yet in some ways one of the best. This year has shaped us and strengthened us. It has shown us what is truly important, and what is not. I am so proud of you and the man you are. The fact that you played this entire year with a torn rotator cuff, torn fascia in your foot, ... then later 11 broken ribs a collapsed lung ... yet did not complain once ...makes me think I should not have taken the epidural while giving birth to the kids! This is definitely not how I prayed this year would end and to say my heart is broken for you is an understatement but God’s plans are always better. Your children have watched you handle it all with integrity, grace, and the most amazing work ethic. We r so proud of you.”

Brees’ account is currently set to private on Instagram, meaning only people who follow her are allowed to see her posts.

Drew Brees reportedly considering retirement

While Drew Brees hasn’t officially retired yet, there are rumblings he’s going to hang up his cleats. Brees, 42, still put up strong numbers in 2020, but saw some decline throughout the year. In 12 games, Brees saw his completion percentage, touchdown rate and average yard per pass attempt drop. He also saw his interception rate rise.

Those struggles could be written off due to Brees’ various injuries, though his age is also an issue. Few quarterbacks continue to play well once they turn 40. Brees and Tom Brady seem to be the exceptions to that rule, though age-related decline could hit at any time.

Combine that with the various injuries Brees attempted to play through in 2020, and it’s tough to blame him if he walks away from football in the next few weeks.

