Britain's Draper reaches Stuttgart Open final

Jack Draper lost his previous match with Brandon Nakashima in the 2022 Next Gen Finals [Getty Images]

Britain's Jack Draper is into the third ATP final of his career - and the first on grass - after breezing past unseeded American Brandon Nakashima at the Stuttgart Open.

The 22-year-old sixth seed, who beat defending champion Frances Tiafoe, of the USA, in the quarter-finals, hit 13 aces and 35 winners in a 6-3 6-3 victory.

Draper will meet former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final.

The 28-year-old Italian took just 65 minutes to secure a 6-4 6-0 victory over compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed, in Saturday's second semi-final.

On facing Draper for the first time, Berrettini said: "We never even practised together so I hope my coach has studied him well. He has been serving brilliantly so it is going to be a match of serving tomorrow.

"Good luck to Jack but I will try to beat him."

Draper will move up to 32nd in the world no matter what happens in Sunday's final and into a potential seeded position for Wimbledon, which starts on 1 July.

He will also be confirmed as the British number one on Monday, moving above Cameron Norrie, and is now one match away from a first singles title on the elite men's tour.

But unseeded Berrettini will pose a significant obstacle. The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up is back in form and playing well after slipping down the rankings to 95 in the world following a series of injuries.

He is a two-time former winner in Stuttgart and has claimed four of his eight career titles on grass.