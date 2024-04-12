Bristol State Liners announce plans for 2024 home games

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. – (WJHL) – The Bristol State Liners will play a “hybrid-season game schedule” in 2024, the team announced Friday.

According to a news release from the State Liners, while the organization works toward building a new facility for the 2025 Appalachian League season, the team will play its home games at a mix of locations.

“The State Liners will be operating their home clubhouse operations at Tusculum University’s state-of-the-art Pioneer Park, home of the Greeneville Flyboys, and will play several of our home games there,” Mahlon Luttrell, president of Bristol Baseball, Inc., said in the release.

The State Liners will play the rest of their home games at other nearby Appy League team fields.

The team will play away games as normal.

According to Luttrell, the team will make further announcements regarding its schedule and game times on its website and social media.

“We wish to thank our loyal fans, sponsors, our partners with Major League Baseball, Appalachian League, U.S.A. Baseball and our wonderful volunteer staff for all of their support as we move forward,” Luttrell stated.

Luttrell and Bristol, Virginia city leaders confirmed to News Channel 11 in late March that the team would not be returning to its former home at Boyce Cox Field for the upcoming season. The State Liners had previously hoped to play in a new stadium in Bristol, Tennessee by 2024, but it was determined by February that the project would not be complete in time.

The potential new State Liners home was originally planned to be constructed at Whitetop Creek Park, with both the City of Bristol, Tennessee and Boyd Sports contributing to the cost. However, in February, Boyd Sports revealed it “no longer has any involvement with the Bristol State Liners or their new stadium.”

