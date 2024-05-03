Bristol City's King to retire at end of the season

Bristol City midfielder Andy King is to retire after the club's final game of the season against Stoke, ending a 17-year playing career.

The Welshman joined the Robins in 2021 and was out of contract with the club this summer.

King won 50 caps during his career and was part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-final of European Championships in 2016, with his last appearance coming in 2018.

The 35-year-old began his career with Chelsea before joining Leicester City in 2004 where he won the League One, Championship and Premier League titles - the first and only player to do so with the same team since the Premier League was formed.

“I’ve absolutely loved my three years here. It was an absolute honour to have play for this football club, one that I’ve spent many years watching, coming to the games as a child," King, who grew up supporting the Robins, said.

“To be able to pull on the shirt and walk out at Ashton Gate with my own family, my own children, is so special.

“I wanted my last game to be in a Bristol City shirt and I think that’s the perfect way for me to go out."

King has made more than 450 club appearances during his career, with 379 of them for Leicester.

He also had loan spells with Swansea, Derby, Rangers and Huddersfield before leaving Leicester in 2020 and having a short period with Belgian side OH Leuven.

King has played in 14 Championship games for the Robins this season, with only three starts, after taking on a player-coach role last summer.

“He has had an incredible career and what he has achieved in the game is extraordinary," said Bristol City manager Liam Manning.

“The impact he has had on the dressing room and the young players at the club is invaluable, and his presence will be missed by everybody."