Bristol City 1-0 Leicester City: Anis Mehmeti stunner piles pressure on promotion-chasing Foxes

Anis Mehmeti rifled past Leicester keeper Mads Hermansen to give Bristol City the lead at Ashton Gate [Getty Images]

Anis Mehmeti's second-half stunner piled more misery on Championship title-chasers Leicester City as they lost 1-0 to Bristol City.

Ex-England striker Jamie Vardy missed two huge chances for the visitors as they fluffed their chance to move back to the top of the table.

The home side had two strong penalty shouts waved away in the first half as the teams went in goalless at the break.

But Mehmeti's first home goal this year, rifled past Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, was enough to give the home side all three points.

Leicester, who have now lost four of their last six league games, remain level with table toppers Leeds and one point ahead of Ipswich, with both teams playing later.

Much of the build-up to the game had focused on the away side's Premier League and EFL charges, as well as the announcement they would take legal action against the leagues.

More to follow.