Brighton vs Manchester United live: Score and latest updates from the FA Cup

Brighton v Manchester United - AP/Alastair Grant

06:17 PM

87 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Rashford takes a kick on the calf from Webster as he chased a through ball.

06:16 PM

86 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Jadon Sancho ⇢ Antony Martial. Rashford moves to centre-forward. Antony had just wiped out Mac Allister 40 yards from goal and escapes a booking. United deal with the free-kick solidly.

06:14 PM

84 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Much better from March to seize the initiative when cutting in from the right on to his left. He shoots from 20 yards and De Gea gets down low to save to his left and gobble it up before Gross can pounce after he blocked it.

06:12 PM

83 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Casemiro is unpunished for what Caicedo considered a foul and Undav goes unpunished for barging him over in retribution.

06:11 PM

81 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

March takes too long to deliver down the right. There's been too much hesitancy for Brighton in wide areas.

06:10 PM

79 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Caicedo twists his ankle after planting his foot midway through a tackle on Dalot but he will carry on.

06:07 PM

77 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Mitoma hogs the balll too long and is mugged but United's counter-thrust down their right ends when Sanchez leap above Rashford to pluck Aatony's cross out of the sky.

06:06 PM

75 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Welbeck is back on his feet but still departing. Undav ⇢ Welbeck.

06:05 PM

73 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Lindelof gets ahead of Lindelof to stop Welbeck shooting after his one-two with Gross. Lindelof nicks the ball away and Welbeck, who hadn't seen him, then jars his knee when kicking Lindelof rather than the ball as he expected. He looks in a lot of pain.

06:03 PM

71 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Martial shields the ball from Webster with his back to him so the Brighton centre-half knocks him over by forcing his legs to buckle with a kick across the calves.

06:00 PM

69 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

United fans have been buoyed by the last 10 minutes of ascendancy. Praise for Wan-Bissaka from Danny Murphy for (so far) neutering Mitoma.

Story continues

Mo - Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

05:58 PM

67 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Veltman ⇢ Enciso. The former Ajax man drops into right-back, Gross moves alongside Caicedo and Mac Allister advances to No10.

05:56 PM

66 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Bruno Fernandes plants the free-kick into the wall then larrups his second bite at it over the bar.

05:55 PM

64 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Fred ⇢ Eriksen.

Bruno Fernandes picks out Antony to the right of the D and he fires his low shot too close to Sanchez who pushes it to his right. When the ball comes back out of the box Rashford nutmegs Mac Allister and is brought down by Enciso 20 yards out as he shaped to shoot. Free-kick. Very central.

05:53 PM

61 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Wan-Bissaka rides a foul to stride down the right wing after winning the ball. He floods into space behind Estupinan and then taps it to Antony in the box. He can't tee the ball up to shoot so stabs it to Casemiro who cant find the room to swing his leg at it either. Brighton smother them with a scrambled defence.

05:51 PM

59 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Antony, with options aplenty when Bruno Fernandes wins a header on halfway. Antony hares upfield with Bruno Fernandes on his outside. When he enters the box he ignores his captain's screams for the ball to be rolled to him and cuts inside to hit a pea-roller of a shot with his left that Sanchez could have thrown his cap on ... had he had one. Up goes the hand in apology.

05:49 PM

57 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Fred is stripped and ready to come on ... after his Ten Hag touchline tutorial.

05:48 PM

55 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

At last another shot on target from Brighton after a corner. Enciso pumps a half-volley from the D that De Gea turns over one-handed. Stinging shot. Brighton swing the corner in from the right. Welbeck rises above his marker and heads over from six yards. Had to score.

05:46 PM

53 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Booking for Shaw for felling Caicedo. They work the ball into the box from the free-kick but Manchester United smother it with numbers. They are playing well Brighton but don't seem happy just having a shot sometimes from good positions. They are guilty of overplay and are missing Ferguson badly.

05:41 PM

51 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Brighton send the corner deep. Dunk, who has peeled off beyond the back post, heads it back to Estupinan on the 18-yard line and the left-back pumps a half-volley over the bar.

James Ducker reports from Wembley

Two great chances for Brighton. First De Gea, who is getting barracked at every opportunity by the Brighton fans behind him, does brilliantly to tip over Enciso's volley. Then from the resulting corner Danny Welbeck powers a header over the bar from six yards out. It is such a good chance but one that goes to waste.

05:40 PM

50 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

March comes straight back at United down the right and Dalot diligently sticks close to give away a corner with a good tackle.

05:39 PM

49 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

March takes too many touches in the box after another penetrating run down the right. Even after Casemiro missed a tackle he didn't let fly, giving Casemiro a second opportunity to hack the ball clear.

05:38 PM

47 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Antony dribbles 60 yards on the counter into the box after Casemiro's interception but instead of burning past Dunk to shoot he looks for Martial and passes straight to Webster.

05:36 PM

46 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

No changes as Manchester United kick off. Not sure that makes sense because if Brighton kicked off the first half, which they did, why did United choose to play the first half with the sun in De Gea's eyes?

Once again the posh seats are sparse after half-time.

05:22 PM

James Ducker reports from Wembley

Only three minutes of injury time. Find that bizarre given how many stoppages there have been for injuries and fouls. Couple of big chances late in the half for United. First, Fernandes fires just wide of the far post, then Rashford tees up Eriksen whose first time shot is saved by the feet of Sanchez.

05:21 PM

Half-time: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Manchester United have made the better chances and seem to be growing stronger but Brighton have had more control of the game and are as slick and adventurous as ever.

05:20 PM

45+3 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Vintage Eriksen 40-yard crossfield from the right to Rashford who runs at Gross then assesses his options, decides against Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes but then picks out Eriksen to the right of the D in full stride after sprinting from halfway. The pass is perfect but Eriksen scuffs the shot into Sanchez's feet.

Brighton's Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez saves a shot from Manchester United's Danish midfielder - GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

05:18 PM

45+1 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

The first of three minutes of stoppage time begins with a mix-up between Sanchez and his centre-backs which leaves the keeper miles off his line and the ball at the feet of Martial 40 yards out. The centre-forward goes for the chip but balloons it over the bar.

05:17 PM

45 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Casemiro wins the ball on the United right, taking it off Estupinan and then forcing a pass down the inside-right fir Bruno Fernandes who has been a proper livewire. The United captain flashes a right-foot shot across goal and wide by about a yard. Martial was screaming for the pass to the left of the penalty spot for a far easier chance.

05:15 PM

James Ducker reports from Wembley

Caicedo and MacAllister have been excellent so far for Brighton. Both cool as you like on the ball, always available on the ball, read danger well, passing is incisive, cover a lot of ground. Erik ten Hag, the United manager, not impressed with referee Craig Pawson. Casemiro is rightly booked for a needless challenge from behind on MacAllister - one he simply did not need to make - but Ten Hag deeply frustrated that neither Gross nor Adam Webster were booked for clear fouls on Fernandes and Martial respectively. But then Fernandes endears himself to no one moments later when he goes down clutching his left eye - after running into a shoulder barge from Estupinan.

05:14 PM

43 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Eriksen takes the corner with only five red shirts in the box by contrast with 10 blue ones. They must be petrified of the lightning counter spearheaded by Mitoma and indeed their security blanket outside the box thwarts just that as Lindelof's back-post header is see off and Mitoma tries to gallop off upfield.

05:12 PM

41 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Dalot earns a corner with a positive run down the left, getting away from March who is still struggling, it seems.

05:11 PM

40 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Bruno Fernandes hits the deck clutching his face after Estupinan brushed him off after winning the ball. The referee isn't buying the ham act.

05:10 PM

38 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes protest when Webster swipes Martial's legs away and isn't carded as Casemiro was a minute ago.

05:09 PM

37 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Casemiro, exasperated, grabs Mac Allister's shoulder and has a hack at his legs after the World Cup winner had rolled him. Danny murphy, for it is he, says Casemiro is frustrated by Brighton's midfield dominance and his lack of possession. Yellow card.

05:07 PM

36 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Brighton really are a joy to watch. They're so bold in their approach but not reckless. And the passing from midfield can be exceptional.

05:05 PM

34 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Wan-Bissaka's tackle takes the ball to Enciso who thumps a right-foot shot wide.

05:04 PM

33 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Very good recovery from Wan-Bissaka to get back and get in the way to tackle Mitoma as he pulled the trigger after another piercing run, this one up the middle. Well-tracked by the right-back who displayed his usual strength in one-on-ones.

05:03 PM

31 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Estupinan breaks Manchester United's lines with a pass down the left of the box for Mitoma who pulls back a cross that Welbeck could not reach, having not gambled that he might get there. Dalot calmly cushions it and plays out. Slick one-touch from United gets them upfield until Bruno Fernandes is fouled.

05:01 PM

28 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Lovely pass from Mac Allister, a diagonal arrow over Dalot's head for March to run on to down the right. Enciso loses Lindelof to take up a good position in the box but Shaw blocks March's cross. He should have pulled it back for Enciso rather than trying the difficult option of finding Welbeck.

Julio Enciso shoots at goal - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

04:58 PM

26 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

While Bruno Fernandes is off to flex his ankle on the touchline, Rashford cops Gross's elbow in his ribs as they battle for a header. They're down to nine momentarily. But Rashford's ribs respond to a rub and then Bruno jogs back on. Lots of problems for the players keeping their footing.

04:56 PM

24 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Bruno Fernandes sprains his right ankle as his studs stick in the turf. That would be a huge blow for United. The captain has been their best player.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, is challenged by Brighton's Julio Enciso - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

04:54 PM

23 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

March is going to carry on. A couple of fouls, one by Casemiro and one on Bruno Fernandes follow.

04:53 PM

James Ducker reports from Wembley

Brighton are effectively a 4-2-4 but with Welbeck and Enciso both dropping deeper at times from their central attacking positions and forcing Shaw or Lindelof, but mostly Shaw, to step out. It's been end to end. Brighton's comfort playing out from the back evident when goalkeeper Robert Sanchez teased a pass through two red shirts into Pascal Gross in the inside-right channel.

04:51 PM

21 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Enciso rolls Shaw but United recover. March is bundled over by Dalot as they fought for a ball out by the touchline and looks winded. On comes the physio. Actually, seeing the replay, he slipped and hyper-extended his right knee, twisting his ankle, too. .

04:49 PM

19 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Bruno Fernandes' return has injected leadership and urgency into Man Utd's approach.

04:48 PM

17 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Eriksen dozes and allows Mitoma and March to get high up the right, overload Dalot and whip the ball into the box. Welbeck has a swipe at it but misses. That was a good chance.

04:47 PM

15 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Bruno Fernandes collects a pass from Eriksen to the left of the D after Antony's powerful run down the right pulled the defence across and away from Bruno. He took a touch then wrapped his instep round a dipping shot that Sanchez watched all the way and dived to his left to push away.

04:45 PM

13 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Enciso is penalised for slipping and felling Rashford as he stumbled into him.

04:44 PM

11 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Enciso tries to improvise a right-foot finish with the outside of his right foot after Gross and March combine well down the right against Dalot to fashion a shooting opportunity from 16 yards. Would have been easier to hit with his left, had he trusted it. Instead he screws the shot wide ... but no by much.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in action - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

04:41 PM

9 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Antony goes on a storming run up the left but his cross/pass is hustled away by Webster. United knock the ball back up the middle, catching Caicedo out of position, but Eriksen and Rashford cannot get there before the ball bounces through to Sanchez.

04:39 PM

7 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Mac Allister bends the free-kick towards the top right corner and De Gea, at full stretch, claws it behind for a corner. Bruno Fernandes boots March's corner away on the volley.

De Gea claws away the free-kick - Andrew Kearns/CameraSport via Getty Images

04:37 PM

5 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Lovely pass from Caicedo, sweeping it round the corner from 10 yards outside his own box to send Estupinan off on a galloping run. He feeds Mitoma who glides towards the box. Antony tries to force himself between Mitoma and the ball and knocks him over. Brighton free-kick 20 yards out on the left.

04:35 PM

3 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Bruno Fernandes wins a tackle with Caicedo and sends United off on a counter with Rashford lengthening his stride as he makes 40 yards down the left. Bruno had bombed upfield too and split to the back post but Rashford chose to try to force a pass through Webster's legs to Martial but the centre-back closed them at just the right time.

04:33 PM

1 min: Brighton 0 Man Utd 0

Manchester United are attacking from right to left with Dalot high as a left-back, pushing on to Gross who is a bit of a makeshift at full-back but has played there enough. Certainly seem to be more in than yesterday at Wembley.

04:31 PM

Both sides are in their home kits

Except United have switched to white socks as they are officially the away side.

04:28 PM

Thanks to Josh Burrows

For holding the fort while I was wrapping up our coverage of the Newcastle-Tottenham whirlwind.

04:27 PM

The latest odds

Here's how the bookies have it, minutes before kick-off.

Brighton: 6/5

Man Utd: 15/8

Draw: 14/5

04:24 PM

A flock of seagulls at Wembley

Where do you buy this stuff?

seagull

Seagull

Seagull

04:20 PM

De Zerbi on going in as favourites

"This is a special day but we're focussed on the game," says the Brighton manager. And, on being the favourites for this match, he adds: "I think United is a big team and we are fighting to become a great team also."

And how will you try to exploit United, Roberto?

"I think we play with our quality, we have to show our quality our mentality. We have a great attitude in this moment and we have to play with passion. I'm lucky, I have great players - great people."

Safe to say he's more colourful on the touchline than he is in the mixed zone.

04:14 PM

Erik Ten Hag on how Rashford can exploit Brighton

Here's some Erik Ten Hag, on the aftermath of the Europa League exit in midweek.

"We are annoyed after Thursday. We had a poor performance and now we have to bounce back."

And on how they'll set about doing that.

"If you want a good performance, you have to have a winning attittude. It starts with winning the duals."

Also on Luke Shaw, who is filling in today in central defence

"He's capable. He knows what to do there."

And finally, on the benefits of having Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial alongside each other in attack.

"Especially against them [Brighton], they leave a lot of space. And with Rashford's speed and that of Anthony Martial we have a real threat there."

04:07 PM

Tin-foil trophy: RED ALERT FOR BBC

This photo taken a few moments ago at Wembley....

Tin foil trophy

...reminded me of one of the unexpected highlights of this season's FA Cup coverage on the BBC: when a Wrexham supporter tricked the national broadcaster into showing a shot of a sign reading "F--- the Tories".

BBC tricked into broadcasting 'F--- the Tories' message by fan with tin-foil trophy.#TelegraphFootball



Read the full story here 👇https://t.co/EVlyhNpp1B pic.twitter.com/yS72OLMylF — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) January 30, 2023

Never forget.

04:01 PM

Wan-Bissaka: Ten Hag has taught me how to attack again

Also in the build-up to this match, Mike McGrath spoke to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. A bit like Welbeck, he too says that he is improving under his current manager – notably in being asked to join attacks from right back.

"Growing up it was quite natural [to attack] until I became a defender, so you forget a little because you are not in those areas again. So it is quite weird, you focus more on the defending side. That was the transition. Now I'm getting used to it again."

The full interview includes details of Ten Hag's plan for his overlapping full-backs and inverted wingers, plus detail of the football academy Wan-Bissaka has established in Kinshasa.

Read it here.

03:53 PM

Welbeck: We've got three ways of playing

In an interview in the build-up to this game, Danny Welbeck explained to Jason Burt why he has been so impressed by Roberto De Zerbi. Not least because Brighton sometimes start a game with three different plans

"Sometimes we're going into a game and coming up against an opposition and we've got three ways of playing against them because we've worked on it in the week," he said. "We've always got a way around it because we're always ready."

For Welbeck, today offers an opportunity to repeat his feat of 2015, when he knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup with a goal for Arsenal in the quarter-final.

Read the full interview here.

Danny Welbeck - GETTY/Laurence Griffiths

03:37 PM

Brighton team

Danny Welbeck, formerly of Manchester United, will be looking forward to this one.

03:35 PM

Manchester United team

Rashford back in the starting line-up, in a link-up with Martial. Shaw also fit to start.

12:33 PM

Bullish Brighton ready for United

It says much about Brighton's season that Erik ten Hag has won plenty of plaudits for his work at Manchester United and yet the south coast club will start, for many, as marginal favourites in today's FA Cup semi-final.

Yes, the Old Trafford club lie in the top four of the Premier League, some 10 points above their Wembley opponents, and in terms of 'big-game' players United boast them by the bucketload. But there is a huge sense that Brighton not only will provide the type of test that Harry Maguire and Co will struggle to cope with, but also that the belief within the Brighton dressing room will help power them to victory over a side just three days out from the chastening 3-0 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League.

And for all the praise heaped on Ten Hag there's little doubt that the Roberto De Zerbi has had an the more impressive season. The passionate Brighton coach as taken the side to another level since taking over Graham Potter in October, and he's confident he'll be leading his side out in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

"You can think I am arrogant - because I am not arrogant - but I think we are able to win the game because I believe in my players," the Italian said. "I know their quality.

"I know very well the quality of the Man United players and I respect them. It will be a very tough game for us, but for them too.

"I think they [Brighton's players] love the pressure because when do you have the pressure? When you play the very important games. Pressure is a good thing in football.

"It's not a problem and we have to adapt and we have to love the competition and these games in terms of importance, in terms of pressure."

Stay here for all the team news, pre-match build up and action.