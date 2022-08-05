The bright side of Colorado’s tough schedule: Better potential wins

The 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football schedule is definitely not easy.

Pete Fiutak of College Football News set the bar at 4.5 wins, although not having any cupcake games does not help the Buffs whatsoever.

Fiutak dove a bit deeper into the schedule, and the Pac-12 North slate didn’t do them any favors. Here’s what Fiutak said:

The Buffaloes don’t get Stanford or Washington State. That might not be a bad deal if the Cardinal ramps things back up after a rough run, but that’s still not quite as nice as it would’ve been to miss Oregon or even Washington. Going to Washington and Oregon State are going to be tough, but Oregon has to come to Boulder in early November and Cal makes the trip in mid-October.

The Buffs somehow play every powerhouse in the conference. The only bright spot is that the Oregon Ducks have to come to play at Boulder.

Nonetheless, that is never an easy game, and Dan Lanning’s team is expected to be a top-25 group this season, even with all of the changes.

There is a path to some early-season wins, although the end is brutal.

It would’ve been really, really nice to have a few easy games to start the season to give the team a little time and sure-thing confidence, but … There’s a flip side. Beat TCU, beat Air Force, and get wins over decent teams that that could be the kickstart the program needs. Even so, November is a bear with the Oregon game followed up with trips to USC and Washington before hosting Utah.

If the Buffs can start off strong, that could help their confidence as they move into the daunting end of the season slate.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado football state of the position: Cornerback

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire