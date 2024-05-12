Brian Lewerke, Bryce Perkins split QB duty in Michigan Panthers' 22-9 win over D.C. Defenders

The Michigan Panthers were down to their third and fourth quarterbacks on the road Sunday against the D.C. Defenders.

But it didn't matter who was under center for Michigan as they ran through the Defenders for a 22-9 win. The Panthers moved to 5-2 and can clinch a playoff spot in the USFL division with one more win or a Houston Roughnecks loss, who are 1-5 entering Sunday's game.

Former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke got the start, replacing Danny Etling who is out with an injury to his left hand. Lewerke handled quarterback duty every other possession, splitting time with former Virginia and L.A. Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins. Perkins completed 11 of 13 passes for 116 yards while Lewerke had 37 yards on 5-of-13 passing in roughly equal time.

The rushing attack was the catalyst to support both quarterbacks. Michigan rushed for a season-high 187 rushing yard, led by Matthew Colburn II with 137 yards on 16 carries while Wes Hills added 37 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Perkins rushed for 13 yards and Lewerke scrambled for a touchdown.

Michigan was able to dominate the time of possession thanks to the rushing attack and getting off the field on third down. The Panthers held the Defenders to just two third-down conversions and 226 total yards, giving up just one touchdown on a long pass on the first play of a drive in the first quarter and a field goal late in the fourth quarter.

After taking the lead with two early touchdowns, Michigan continued to pound the ball and added a trio of field goals from Jake Bates from 51, 40 and 22 yards to add insurance in the 13-point win.

QB tandem gets job done with help from ground game

The two signal callers alternated possessions the entire game with Lewerke getting the starting nod. It was the first start in a professional football game for Lewerke, who is in his second season with Michigan since playing in The Spring League in 2021.

Lewerke only attempted one pass on the first drive, as the rushing attack found its legs immediately. Colburn had three carries for 82 yards, including a 53-yard gain, to set up a 7-yard touchdown run from Lewerke on the opening drive.

LEWERKE MAKING HIS MARK 🙌⏰ pic.twitter.com/B3aLWDHtTR — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) May 12, 2024

Perkins came in for the second possession, leading Michigan to another rushing touchdown, this time from Wes Hills from one yard out. Perkins completed all three passing attempts for 31 yards on the drive but failed on the conversion. D.C. answered with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ty Scott on a slant to make it 13-6.

Lewerke's second drive was originally a three-and-out, but a muffed punt gave Michigan the ball in field goal range, eventually leading to a 51-yard kick from Jake Bates. Michigan's offense was back on the field quickly with Perkins under center, who led them from their own 8-yard line to the D.C. 15 before turning it over on downs. Michigan added another short kick from Bates before half to go up, 19-6.

Perkins started the second half to continue the alternating pattern. He led a drive inside the D.C. 10-yard line, but a false start and then a sack on third down led to another field goal from Bates, making it 22-6. Michigan finished the game with three punts and then ran out the clock. Michigan ended up with 332 yards, including 258 in the first half, on the back of the rushing attack.

Defenders lose 2 QBs as Panthers' defense stays strong

D.C. came into the game with their starting quarterback, Jordan Ta'amu, but left the game with only one quarterback healthy. Ta'amu was knocked out of the game after taking a massive hit on a third-down sack from Breeland Speaks in the third quarter. On the ensuing D.C. drive, backup quarterback Deondre Francois ran three plays before exiting with a leg injury, leaving third-string Jalan McClendon as the only healthy quarterback to finish the game.

Ta'amu's 70-yard touchdown was the Defenders' only score until McClendon led a drive that ended with a field goal to start the fourth quarter to make it 22-9, Michigan, with 11:09 left.

McClendon couldn't create anything on the final drive which ended with a turnover on downs. The third-string quarterback finished with 43 yards on five completions. Ta'amu completed 10 of 14 passes for 127 yards before leaving with injury. Michigan had three sacks, including one from former Spartan Kenny Willekes on the last possession, while safety Kai Nauca led the team with eight tackles.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Brian Lewerke, Bryce Perkins split time in Michigan Panthers' 22-9 win