Brian Kelly sheds some light on his Notre Dame exit

The most recent coaching cycle will go down as one of the wildest in college football history. We saw several coaches leave big-time programs when most years we don’t even see one.

Brian Kelly leaving Notre Dame was one of those moves and it was surprising as any.

On The Paul Finebaum Show last week, Kelly spoke more about his decision to leave Notre Dame and head to LSU.

“I think there’s a time in everybody’s career where you feel like there’s another challenge out there,” Kelly said.

This echoes comments Kelly has made in the past. It seems like this was a situation where he just felt stale at Notre Dame and wanted to move on.

LSU gives him an opportunity to compete in the SEC every year with a talent pool that is one of the best in America. That is something he lacked in South Bend.

In the interview, Kelly also said that he still cherishes his time with the Irish and they are memories that he will keep forever. There’s no bad blood there, it was just time for a different story.

