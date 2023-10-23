Brian Kelly explains how LSU will use its bye week

The LSU Tigers picked up a big win against Army on Saturday night. The defense got its first shutout of the year, and the offense put up 62 points as the Tigers celebrated a happy homecoming. Now, LSU’s focus turns to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama played its annual rivalry game against Tennessee last weekend and came away with a victory over the Vols. The Tide were down 20-7 at halftime but a 27-0 run in the second half led to a 34-20 win for Nick Saban.

The winner of this game will likely win the SEC West. First, they will both get an off week. Brian Kelly was asked after the game what his plans were for the off week.

“As it relates to the bye week, we’ll look at some things that we think that are important for us to address in practice before we start to look at Alabama,” he said. “I think there’s some things individually that we want to get some players to look at it and then some some scheme things, and we’ll do that on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Both teams will have two weeks to prepare for each other in what should be one of the best games of the year.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire