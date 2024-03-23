Brian Daboll backs Daniel Jones as 'the guy' for Giants, but hints QB may not be ready Week 1

As rumors and speculation continue to swirl around whether or not the Giants will take a quarterback in next month’s NFL Draft, head coach Brian Daboll offered a pretty firm assessment on where he stands on current starter Daniel Jones.

“When he gets back [from his injury], he’ll be the guy,” Daboll told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Saturday morning at the Annual League Meetings.

While Daboll’s comment is a clear indication that the Giants view Jones as their quarterback next season, it does open the door that the former first-round pick will not be ready for Week 1 as he rehabs from a torn ACL.



Currently, newly signed QB Drew Lock is slated to be the backup – someone whom Daboll suggested is imperative that he gets up to speed with the Giants’ offense quickly.

“We’re excited to have Drew, and he knows what his role is going to be,” Daboll said. “He’s going to get a lot of reps this spring, he needs to learn our system, but again, excited to get Daniel back.”

In recent weeks, there have been reports of the Giants interested in quarterbacks, particularly Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy with the No. 6 pick.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported last week there was “buzz” the quarterback was the player the Giants want to take while other recent mock drafts have the Giants looking toward adding a wide receiver for Jones.