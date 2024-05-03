Brian Courtney to guest coach at Duals on Desmond

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the greatest local wrestlers of all-time is coming back home in a special guest role.

Athens High School graduate Brian Courtney was named a special guest coach for Pennsylvania at the first-ever Duals on Desmond event in Sayre June 8. Wrestling matches will be held on Desmond Street in a special attraction event featuring some of the area’s top wrestling talent.

Courtney is a two-time PIAA State Champion at Athens and went on to a successful career at The University of Virginia for the Cavaliers. Brian was a two-time NCAA Qualifier for the Cavs in his time in college wrestling.

The Duals on Desmond event is the first of its kind in the region and local wrestling fans will be treated to a memorable time. There will be wrestling for youth, boys and girls along with music and food trucks on Desmond Street. All-Stars from the Northern Tier League (NTL) in Pennsylvania and New York State Section IV will also compete in head-to-head matches.

The tentative schedule is below along with some frequently asked questions courtesy of the event’s Facebook page. For more information on the event, visit the Duals on Desmond Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=DUALS%20ON%20THE%20DESMOND

Tentative Schedule:

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM – LIVE Music

5:30 PM – Youth Dual – NY vs PA

7:00 PM – Girls All Star Dual NY vs PA

8:30 PM NTL All Star Team vs Section IV All Star Team

