Brewers visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (11-6, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-10, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.55 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Gibson (1-2, 6.16 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -128, Cardinals +109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 9-10 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Cardinals have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.74.

Milwaukee is 11-6 overall and 7-2 on the road. The Brewers have a 9-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Herrera leads the Cardinals with three home runs while slugging .500. Willson Contreras is 13-for-36 with six doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .308 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 16-for-41 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.