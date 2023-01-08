Brewers swing another trade, this time sending a reliever away to the Mariners

Relief pitcher Justin Topa, who dealt with injury issues during his three seasons with the Brewers, was traded to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday for pitching prospect Joseph Hernandez.

The Milwaukee Brewers have struck a deal with the Seattle Mariners for the second time this winter.

The Brewers dealt from a crowded bullpen picture and traded reliever Justin Topa in exchange for pitching prospect Joseph Hernandez on Saturday.

Topa, 31, pitched in parts of three seasons for the Brewers and made 17 appearances in all. Injuries hampered Topa’s time with the Brewers, first with a flexor tendon strain that sidelined him for most of 2021 and then elbow issues that forced him to start 2022 on the 60-day injured list.

Signed out of independent league baseball prior to 2019, Topa entered the equation at the major-league level because of his power sinker and slider combination. He debuted with Milwaukee in 2020 and made a solid impression by allowing two earned runs in 7 ⅔ innings and figured to be a big part of the bullpen going forward before injuries hit.

Hernandez was the California League Pitcher of the Year in 2022 after he led the league in ERA (3.39) and strikeouts (143). FanGraphs rated him as the Mariners No. 13 prospect thanks in large part to his impressive slider.

In his minor league career, Hernandez has a 4.04 ERA in 196 ⅔ innings.

The Brewers previously this off-season acquired Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro for Kolten Wong.

