Brewers centerfielder Tyrone Taylor has amazing home run-robbing catch in win over Rays

Tyrone Taylor had a Lo Cain-like catch in right-center field early in the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night.

Taylor jumped off both feet and extended his glove well beyond the top of the wall to bring back a would-be game-tying home run from David Peralta in the top of the second inning.

The TV broadcast caught Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta with his mouth wide open in utter amazement.

Of course, with the Gold Glove-winning Cain roaming the outfield for the Brewers over the past several seasons, fans had gotten used to catches like this. Cain was cut by the Brewers earlier this season.

Andrew McCutchen said the catch resembled Torii Hunter's grab of Barry Bonds in the 2002 All-Star Game in Milwaukee. That home run-stealing catch also occurred in right center field.

“I’d say Torii Hunter, who? Torii Hunter, who? Made a catch like that in the All-Star Game here. It was nice. It was a good catch. Watching it from the dugout, watching the guy hit the ball, he’s standing up, he’s walking down, ‘I’ve got it,’ and I’m like ‘Man, I hope he catches it.’ He caught it," McCutchen said. "Amazing catch. He said today, Red Bull actually gave him wings tonight. Quote of the night.”

The reaction to Taylor's catch on social media, of course, was pretty great but it didn't beat Bob Uecker's call.

Ueck calling homers is great, but what about Ueck calling home run robberies?



MLB x @pvsports_ pic.twitter.com/zL40L4OGu1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 10, 2022

TYRONE TAYLOR OFF A POGO STICK TO ROB THE HOMER!!!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/8hZX8PbuVM — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) August 10, 2022

When Tyrone Taylor climbs the ladder with an insane catch 😂#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CHu0T2zvWM — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) August 10, 2022

Tyrone Taylor are you KIDDING?! pic.twitter.com/iIcDNa2ccQ — Diamond Digest (@Diamond_Digest) August 10, 2022

Tyrone Taylor Gold Glove pic.twitter.com/SjsPKM8qOP — Nathan (@NathanJH31) August 10, 2022

TYRONE TAYLOR SAYS NOT TODAY!!! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/thOzgITL2r — Charlie - Tapping The Keg Sports (@TappingTheKeg) August 10, 2022

- Todd Rosiak contributed to this report

