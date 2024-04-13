Brett Baty, Luis Severino lead Mets to 6-1 win over Royals

The Mets won for the fourth time in their last five games, defeating the red-hot Royals, 6-1, Friday at Citi Field.

Here are the takeaways…

-Luis Severino looked like he was going to be in for a long night when he allowed a leadoff home run to Salvador Perez in the second inning then walked two batters with just one out. But the right-hander settled down and proceeded to retire the next eight straight batters and held the Royals to just one hit over five innings.

Severino did not have his best command, walking four batters, and did not have overpowering stuff, striking out just four batters, but the veteran found a way to keep the Mets in the game. He silenced a dangerous Royals lineup that entered Friday on a seven-game winning streak and who were fifth in the majors with 73 runs scored, including 10-plus runs scored in their last two games.

-Brett Baty continued his hot start to the 2024 season with a 2-for-4 night, with his biggest hit coming in the bottom of the fifth when he lined a double over the glove of Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel to drive in two runs, which gave the Mets a 5-1 lead.

He was also the one to start a two-out rally in the fourth inning with a single and would come around to score to give the Mets a 2-1 lead on a Jeff McNeil single to left field.

-Francisco Lindor, who received a standing ovation from the fans, showed some encouraging signs of breaking out of his early-season struggles. He singled in the fifth inning, which helped set up Baty’s two-run double, and drew a walk in the fourth inning.

Lindor also ripped a 104.6 mph groundout to first base in the sixth inning, which Vinnie Pasquantino had difficulty handling, but he managed to keep the ball in front of him and get a hustling Lindor at first on a close play.

-Pete Alonso, another Met in an early-season slump, went 2-for-4 and smacked a 112-mph laser over the left-center field wall for his fourth home run of the season.

-For as good as Severino was, the Mets’ bullpen may have been better. Jake Diekman, Reed Garrett, Adam Ottavino and Jorge Lopez held Kansas City to two hits over the final four innings of the game.

Highlights

MVP of the Game: Brett Baty

It was a tough choice between Baty and Severino, but the Mets third baseman was involved in both rallies, which resulted in Mets runs to push them ahead in the 6-1 victory.

In fact, Baty has been one of the bright spots for the Mets over the first two weeks of the season, batting .327 with a .777 OPS and eight RBI in 52 plate appearances.

What's next

The Mets continue their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon at 1:40 on SNY.

Sean Manea (1-0, 0.82 ERA) gets the start for New York, opposed by Alec Marsh (1-0, 3.09) for the Royals.