Brentford v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Mohamed Salah returns on bench

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League’s early kick-off as Jurgen Klopp’s men hope to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The Reds are currently two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal though they have played one game more than Pep Guardiola’s side. Collecting three points this afternoon would keep Liverpool ahead of their challengers and continue their winning momentum.

Liverpool could also be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah who has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations. Whether he is fit to start is unknown but his presence should be felt in London even if he plays a role as a substitute.

For their part, Brentford secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out to keep them six points off the relegation zone. Points are crucial currency at this stage as a congested relegation battle is beginning to develop and Thomas Frank will be hoping his team can distance themselves away from the drop zone.

Follow all the action with our live blog below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Brentford host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 12.30pm, live on TNT Sports

The Bees earned a much-needed 2-0 win against Wolves last time out but face a tricky encounter with the league leaders

Liverpool must match the pace of Manchester City and anything other than three points would leave them vulnerable

Brentford XI: Flekken; Mee, Ajer, Collins, Norgaard, Jensen, Reguilon, Janelt, Roerslev, Maupay, Toney

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Nunez, Jota

11:46 , Mike Jones

Brentford have lost seven of their last nine Premier League matches, although they did beat Wolves last time out. Thomas Frank’s side have lost four of their six most recent home league games, as many as they had in their previous 30.

11:41 , Mike Jones

Liverpool are aiming for a third consecutive win over Brentford. The home side has never lost this fixture in the Premier League, with the Bees winning 3-1 last season.

The Reds have both scored and conceded in all seven of their away league games against Brentford.

11:36 , Mike Jones

Thomas Frank makes one change from the side which won 2-0 at Wolves as Kristoffer Ajer comes into defence in place of Ethan Pinnock.

Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa are both named on the bench having returned to Brentford following the conclusion of Afcon.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, makes two changes from the side which beat Burnley 3-1 at Anfield last time out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out through injury and is replaced at right-back by Conor Bradley while Ibrahima Konate is back after a one-match suspension and is preferred to Jarell Quansah at the heart of defence.

Mo Salah starts on the bench.

11:32 , Mike Jones

Team news is HERE! 📋



This is how the Reds line up to take on Brentford ✊ #BRELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2024

11:26 , Mike Jones

Mohamed Salah’s return should boost Liverpool even further as the Reds have been in brilliant form during his absence. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury means there is a big gap to fill in the defence and Brentford should have the ability to target it.

In Ivan Toney they have a proven goalscorer but Jurgen Klopp’s men should have the desire and quality to edge this game and keep their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Brentford 1-2 Liverpool.

11:22 , Mike Jones

As we wait for the official line-ups to drop here’s what we know about the squad news:

Yoanne Wissa and Frank Onyeka could be back in the fold for Brentford after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations, while the injury suffered by Mathias Jensen against Wolves is not thought to have been serious.

While Mohamed Salah would appear to be fit and available for selection, Jurgen Klopp is likely to be cautious with his forward on his return, perhaps utilising him from the bench.

Alisson and Joe Gomez were also able to train earlier this week, and Ibrahima Konate is back from suspension, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai remain sidelined.

11:17 , Mike Jones

Brentford vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 17 February at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

11:12 , Karl Matchett

The Reds do not have a great record here so far - they’ve had two visits to the Brentford Community Stadium since the Bees’ promotion and have only managed a 3-3 draw and, last term, a defeat.

Brentford’s home form this term reads four wins, three draws and five defeats, so it’s not quite as formidable as they have made it in the past.

11:06 , Karl Matchett

Mohamed Salah is poised to make his Liverpool comeback against Brentford on Saturday while Jurgen Klopp feels that Dominik Szoboszlai could have a chance of being fit for the Carabao Cup final.

The Liverpool top scorer has been out for five weeks since suffering a hamstring injury playing for Egypt in the African Cup of Nations and has not played for his club since scoring against Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

But Salah is available to figure this weekend while Liverpool can also welcome back Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Alisson Becker, who all missed the win over Burnley through either illness, suspension or compassionate leave.

10:59 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected suggestions he has rushed back players in recent weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara and Dominik Szoboszlai all aggravated injuries early in their returns.

Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final later this month because a knee problem recurred in last week’s win over Burnley, Thiago’s comeback after nine months lasted just 10 minutes, while Szoboszlai played just over an hour over two matches before succumbing to the hamstring problem which forced him to miss most of January.

Mohamed Salah returned to training this week after a month out with a hamstring problem sustained on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt but Klopp is confident he is ready to play again.

10:51 , Karl Matchett

Ange Postecoglou says Tottenham are still a “long way” from playing the football he wants after he fended off talk he could leave at the end of the season to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Klopp announced last month he would depart Anfield at the conclusion of the campaign following nine years at the club.

Liverpool have reportedly placed Postecoglou on a shortlist of candidates to replace Klopp, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso seemingly at the top of the pile, but the Spurs boss insists his focus is on finishing this season strongly.

10:46 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp said he would be surprised if all the major clubs in Europe tried to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer – because most of them cannot afford to.

The France captain has told Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Mbappe, the scorer of a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final and a club record 243 goals for PSG, may be available on a free transfer, though PSG could trigger a one-year extension so any deal could involve a transfer fee.

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal have to be “in that conversation” to sign players of Mbappe’s calibre, though the forward is expected to join Real Madrid.

But while Klopp is leaving Liverpool and is not playing a part in their recruitment plans, adding that he had “no clue” if it is certain the forward will sign for Real, the German believes Mbappe is too expensive for some of the biggest clubs.

10:39 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp had branded himself one of the managerial dinosaurs when he identified who he believes is the outstanding coach of the next generation. It is a choice many a Liverpool fan may hope their board will echo. Because while Klopp was not anointing Xabi Alonso his successor at Anfield, a glowing tribute was an endorsement of the work the Spaniard is doing with Bayer Leverkusen.

Klopp would, he said, have been effusive in his praise a couple of months back. If one fundamental change since then is the German’s announcement that he will leave Liverpool, another came on Saturday. Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich put them five points clear at the Bundesliga summit, making Alonso on course to become the first manager to make any club other than the Bavarian superpower the champions of Germany since Klopp himself. Time will tell if the Spaniard replaces Klopp in another respect.

10:32 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah as they travel to take on Brentford in the Premier League.

Salah has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His potential availability would be significant for a Liverpool side hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

They take on a Brentford side who secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out with a congested relegation battle beginning to develop.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest Brentford vs Liverpool odds and tips here.

10:08 , The Independent