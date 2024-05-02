Brentford v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Brentford and Fulham in the Premier League.

Brentford have won five of their past seven matches against Fulham in all competitions. They have won their past two in the Premier League against their London rivals.

Fulham have lost six of their past seven away games against Brentford in all competitions. They won the other game 2-0 in November 2016 under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Brentford have conceded more headed goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (19). This is also a league-high 32% of their overall goals conceded. The only team to concede more headers in a single Premier League campaign are Leeds United (20 in 1992-93).

Fulham have won two of their past five Premier League away games. They only won one of their first 12 on the road this season. They are looking to win back-to-back away league matches for the first time since December 2022 and January 2023.

Having netted four goals in his first five Premier League games after returning from suspension, Brentford's Ivan Toney has not scored in any of his past nine. It is his longest run without a league goal since a run of 10 with Peterborough United between February and April 2019.