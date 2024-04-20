Brentford routs Luton 5-1 and moves 10 points clear of EPL drop zone

Brentford manager Thomas Frank celebrates following the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford FC and Luton Town at Kenilworth Road stadium, in Luton, England, Saturday April 20, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LUTON, England (AP) — Luton missed the chance to move out of the English Premier League relegation zone after being routed by Brentford 5-1 on Saturday.

The Hatters remained in 18th place, a point behind Nottingham Forest, having played a game more.

Meanwhile, Brentford looked certain to remain in the top flight after moving 10 points clear of the drop zone with four games to play.

The win at Kenilworth Road was inspired by Yoane Wissa, who scored twice in the first half to reach 10 goals for the campaign.

Wissa opened the scoring in the 24th and added a second in the first minute of first half stoppage time. Ethan Pinnock added a third in the 62nd and Keane Lewis-Potter struck again two minutes later.

Kevin Schade fired home the fifth, and Luke Berry scored a consolation for Luton in stoppage time.

