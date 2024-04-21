Breakout college hoops star Robbie Avila transfers to SLU

ST. LOUIS – He was one of the biggest breakout players in college basketball last season. Now, he’s joining the Billikens.

Robbie Avila will transfer from the Indiana State University to the St. Louis University college basketball program.

Avila, a 6-foot-10 center from the Chicago area, will reunite with head coach Josh Schertz. Both played big roles in Indiana State’s big season, which ended with 32 wins and as the runner-ups to NIT Championship.

Avila gained a cult following last year behind his goggles and size, leading to a plethora of nicknames, such as Larry Nerd, College Jokic and Cream Abdul-Jabbar.

Avila averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game last season.

