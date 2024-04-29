Report: Wisconsin basketball set to land commitment from another transfer guard

Wisconsin basketball is on the verge of landing transfer portal guard John Tonje, according to the Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer.

The story is complicated. But the former Colorado State and Missouri guard entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. He then committed to transfer to New Mexico, though recently walked back his decision.

Grammer reports that Tonje “posted on his social media accounts his commitment to play for the Lobos…and after that accepted an offer to go play at Wisconsin.” On3 also logged a transfer prediction on Sunday for him to choose Wisconsin.

On the surface, it appears the Badgers entered at the last minute and stole a commitment away from New Mexico.

The five-year college veteran averaged just 9.8 minutes, 2.6 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals for Missouri in 2023-24. The 6’5″ guard had his best season in 2022-23 at Colorado State — 31.3 minutes, 14.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals on 47% shooting and 39% from three.

Tonje posted on his social media accounts his commitment to play for the Lobos on his social media accounts on Thursday and after that accepted an offer to go play at Wisconsin is what the Journal has learned from now multiple sources. https://t.co/ZZXFkAFwhb — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) April 28, 2024

Nothing is official with Tonje’s commitment to Wisconsin quite yet. But monitor this space as that could change in the coming days.

The Badgers recently landed Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter to begin their transfer portal class. Many of the program’s top targets have been taken off the board. But the potential duo of Hunter and Tonje would be a first step toward replacing the production of Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr.

For more on Wisconsin basketball’s ongoing transfer portal activity, check out our ongoing tracker of the Badgers transfer portal visits and targets.

