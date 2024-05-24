BREAKING: Wisconsin flips transfer DT Brandon Lane from Louisville

Wisconsin made a last-minute surprising transfer portal addition on Friday.

It landed a commitment from former Stephen F. Austin DT Brandon Lane, who had previously committed to Louisville earlier in the week.

Lane was 247Sports’ second-ranked available defensive tackle in the transfer portal. He is currently ranked as a three-star transfer and the No. 882 overall player in this transfer cycle.

The veteran defensive lineman originally committed to transfer to Michigan State on April 26, but quickly decommitted on May 2. He now flips to the Badgers from a Louisville program that seems to be on the rise under head coach Jeff Brohm. It is a surprising development after pledging to the Cardinals only four days ago.

In short: this is a gigantic addition for Luke Fickell and his staff. Wisconsin was set to enter the 2024 season with a razor-thin depth chart at defensive line. The addition of lane adds another experienced member to a room that now is better equipped to enter the season.

Lane was originally a member of South Dakota State’s class of 2020 coming out of high school. He played sparingly for the Jackrabbits before transferring to Stephen F. Austin ahead of the 2022 season. He played a big role on the Lumberjacks’ defense in 2023, recording 45 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Wisconsin’s defensive line depth chart now includes James Thompson Jr., Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills (transfer) and Lane — plus a host of talented freshmen.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire