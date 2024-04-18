Breaking! Rutgers football lands Florida defensive tackle Jyon Simon with an impressive offer list

Jyon Simon committed to Rutgers football on Thursday, marking consecutive days the Big Ten program has landed blue chip prospects from Florida.

Rutgers was the pick by Simon, a three-star recruit, from among eight finalists. He is a 6-foot-1, 260-pound defensive lineman from Raines High School (Jacksonville, Florida). Last season, he had 77 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and nine sacks.

On Wednesday, Rutgers received a commitment from Antwan Raymond, a four-star running back also from Florida. Raymond will enroll early at Rutgers and re-classifies to join the class of 2024.

He picked Rutgers from a final six that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia.

Also in the mix for Simon were Texas, Tennessee, USC (University of Southern California), Pittsburgh, Jacksonville State. NC State and Colorado.

Simon made the commitment to Rutgers on Instagram.

He is now the third recruit from Florida in the 2025 class for Rutgers, joining Raymond and quarterback Sean Ashenfelder.

Last fall, Ashenfelder committed to Rutgers, becoming the first commitment in the class.

