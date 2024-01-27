BREAKING: No. 2 Louisiana 2025 prospect Jaboree Antoine commits to LSU

LSU added to its already loaded 2025 recruiting class on Sunday evening, securing a commitment from four-star Westgate (New Iberia) cornerback Jaboree Antoine.

Antoine’s commitment comes on the heels of a visit to LSU on Saturday. He ranks as the No. 45 player nationally in the On3 Industry Rankings, and he’s the No. 2 prospect in the state of Louisiana.

With Antoine’s commitment, LSU already has commitments from the top two prospects in the state in the upcoming cycle as five-star running back Harlem Berry also committed to the Tigers earlier this month.

Antoine is the fourth-highest-rated commit in LSU’s nine-man 2025 class.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 CB Jaboree Antoine tells me he has Committed to LSU! The 6’2 180 CB from New Iberia, LA chose the Tigers over Texas & Tennessee Antoine is ranked as a Top 20 Recruit in ‘25 (per On3) 👀https://t.co/T7ABfZa8Gh pic.twitter.com/p7QGM91rPi — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 27, 2024

LSU currently has the No. 1 class nationally per On3 and No. 2 per 247Sports. The Tigers currently have commitments from the top quarterback, receiver and running back in the cycle.

