Breaking: Falcons select QB Michael Penix Jr at No. 8 overall

That’s a stunner. Is stunner the right word? The Atlanta Falcons have decided to select Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

Despite signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason, the Falcons still decide to take a quarterback that will be 28 years old when that deal expires.

It’s not that Penix isn’t a good player, it’s just that it is a head-scratcher of a pick given their needs and even potential to be a contender. Instead of building up their defense, they take someone that truthfully might never see the field for them.

