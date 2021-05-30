Breaking News:

Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Breaking down the brilliance of Chelsea's immovable object N’Golo Kante

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike McGrath
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The brilliance of Chelsea&#39;s immovable object N&#x002019;Golo Kante - Getty Images/BT Sport
The brilliance of Chelsea's immovable object N’Golo Kante - Getty Images/BT Sport

While his persona is at the other end of the scale to hell-raising, there is a touch of Dennis Rodman about N’Golo Kante, whose skillset is incomparable in his own sport.

Rodman would study the trajectory, bounce and spin of the basketball to become one of the NBA’s best rebounders. Kante’s ability to read where a football will travel is at such a level that his performance at Estádio do Dragão has sparked the debate of whether he is the greatest ever in his position.

While playing for the Chicago Bulls, Rodman took impromptu trips to Las Vegas to let off steam. Kante’s celebrations after winning the Champions League are likely to be more understated. This is a player who ditched the footballers’ handbook and overlooked a supercar for a Mini.

Kante’s has been a Rolls-Royce player for Chelsea and there is no player who can recover the ball like him but also get forward. In the 54th match of his season, he was in Manchester City’s penalty area in the final minute of the final. Seconds later he was intercepting play at the other end. It is like having two players on the pitch.

Kante, in the 89th minute, finds himself second furthest forward for Chelsea in the penalty box - BT Sport
Kante, in the 89th minute, finds himself second furthest forward for Chelsea in the penalty box - BT Sport
With the clock ticking down, Kante intercepts again to deny City in the closing moments - BT Sport
With the clock ticking down, Kante intercepts again to deny City in the closing moments - BT Sport

He will receive the biggest portion of Chelsea's £10m bonus pot for being crowned European champions, as it is split depending on appearances in the competition and he has the most. His work, however, is priceless to how his team functions.

“They say 70 per cent of the world is covered by water, the rest by N’Golo Kante,” has now been made into a T-shirt and his performance against City explains why. That innate ability to sense where to position himself led to 10 recoveries to win back possession.

His tackle to deny Kevin De Bruyne in full flow was timed to perfection, as was stealing the ball off Riyad Mahrez’s toes as the City winger moved into a position to shoot.

Kante swipes the ball from De Bruyne, who was charging towards Chelsea&#39;s penalty box - Pool via REUTERS
Kante swipes the ball from De Bruyne, who was charging towards Chelsea's penalty box - Pool via REUTERS

Kante’s importance was shown by the winning goal. Pep Guardiola had decided to keep Rodri and Fernandinho on the bench and either of them would have been in a position to block the pass to Kai Havertz. Incidentally, Kante was sprinting behind Havertz in support as the winner went in.

There is more to Kante’s game than destruction. He is more than a “Makelele”, as Joe Cole pointed out on BT Sport, describing his performance as “men against boys”. While Claude Makelele could sit and read the game, Kante supports his forwards with lung-bursting energy. Rio Ferdinand, sat next to Cole, described him as the most valuable player in the Premier League.

Kante also drove Chelsea forward against City and his pass completion, at 86 per cent, was among the best among Thomas Tuchel’s players. Tuchel refused to get drawn on individual players after the final whistle but it was clear who the man-of-match was.

At 30, Kante appears to be at the peak of his game. He had spells out of the team last season through injury, a hamstring problem being the main source of his frustrations. But when he returned after Tuchel’s appointment, Chelsea never lost a Premier League match when he was in the starting line-up.

He has two years left on a contract and would walk into any other team at the moment. He moved from Leicester City after winning the title but does not seem the type to agitate for a transfer.

His team-mates certainly appreciated him, with Kurt Zouma hoisting him in the air at the final whistle. During the celebrations he can almost appear to be a reluctant hero, happy to step out of the limelight after shining on the pitch.

As he walked past the European Cup he put both palms lightly on Big Ears. He had just had a huge part in making sure Cesar Azpilicueta could grab it with both hands and lift it to the sky.

Recommended Stories

  • Not all heroes wear masks but Antonio Rudiger's moment of intervention saved Chelsea from despair

    It was beautiful, a work of art, a piece of defending so perfect in its timing, anticipation and execution that it made you want to rise up and applaud its magnificence like a shot flying into the top corner. If the script had been written beforehand, Phil Foden, the wonderkid of English football, who has come of age this season, would have scored. The headlines would be his, the glory too. But like all the most memorable moments of superlative defending, this was the sight of a script being ruined. Not just rewritten but torn up, shredded and tossed in the dustbin of what might have been. Dancing into the Chelsea area with his ballatic, perfectly balanced feet. Foden swayed, his weight shifting on to his left so he could guide a shot past the goalkeeper with his right. The young England international would have looked up and would have only seen Edouard Mendy standing in front of him. The angle favoured the City forward, the corner of the goal, to the goalkeeper’s left was open. The net would have looked like a buffet; a help yourself target. Foden’s eyes bulged. This was it, the opening goal in a Champions League final for the club you grew up supporting; the club you have played for since you were a kid; the club you love. But then, out of the corner of his eye, there would have been a blur; a presence; a flash of blue. Foden will possibly have felt the air being disturbed, of something approaching at speed. It was all in a split second, but players like Foden play with instinct. They sense things are going to happen before they do. With his masked face, Rudiger was dressed like a superhero. Or a villain, depending on whether it was dark blue or sky blue you were supporting in Porto. It was a Zorro mask and like the old swashbuckling hero of the western movies, Rudiger had spotted the danger and was coming to the rescue for Chelsea. Not on a horse, but he leapt into the air without one, taking off, leg outstretched. The risks were high, but so was the threat. If he made contact with Foden before he shot, he would be sent off and City would have a penalty and 10 men to play against.

  • WATCH: Mount, Havertz combine to give Chelsea halftime lead v Man City

    The goal is Havertz's first in the Champions League, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen assassin saving it for a good time: Chelsea's opener v Man City in the final.

  • Cesar Azpilicueta hails N’Golo Kante as best midfielder in the world

    The 30-year-old has added the Champions League title to his World Cup and two Premier League winners’ medals.

  • Christian Pulisic becomes 1st U.S.A. player to appear in Champions League Final

    The kid from Hershey, Pa. made U.S. soccer history Saturday in Chelsea's thrilling 1-0 win over Manchester City.

  • Confusion reigns at Man City as bizarre Pep Guardiola team selection needlessly takes team apart

    The Spanish tactician squandered a chance to win the Champions League by not selecting a natural defensive midfielder against Chelsea in Porto

  • Barry Trotz breaks down the challenge of facing the Boston Bruins in the playoffs | Islanders News Conference

    Islanders head coach Barry Trotz discusses what challenges the Boston Bruins pose in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He discusses the Bruins midseason addition of Taylor Hall, and how best to face the team's different lines.

  • Stanley Cup Playoffs Predictions - Round 2

    The NBC Sports EDGE Staff gives their Round 2 predictions for the East, Central and West Divisions. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Browns ‘triplets’ ranked 11th in the NFL by CBS Sports

    The Cleveland Browns offense started clicking late in the season and has high hopes but CBS Sports ranks their "triplets" at 11th for 2021.

  • Miami Marlins lose rain-shortened series opener to Boston Red Sox

    The tarp came on the field at Fenway Park midway through the sixth inning Friday with the Miami Marlins trailing the Boston Red Sox by three runs.

  • Thomas Tuchel finally gets to talk to Roman Abramovich after Chelsea victory: 'Maybe I have a new contract'

    Thomas Tuchel warned this is just the start for his Chelsea side as he demanded to be a part of something truly special after triggering a new contract by winning the Champions League. The Chelsea manager said that while Saturday night’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City was a “fantastic achievement” by his players and a “huge success”, all it should do is motivate them to win even more silverware next season, including the Premier League. This was Chelsea’s third successive win over City and Tuchel is already planning to seize their domestic crown after brutally denying them a European one, with the German set to remain in place now for the long term after finally meeting owner Roman Abramovich for the first time in Porto. “I’m not even 100 per cent sure, but maybe I already have a new contract with that win,” said Tuchel. “My managers said something about it. “I spoke to the owner on the pitch and maybe it was the best moment for a first meeting. Or maybe the worst because it can only get worse. We will speak later and I’m looking forward to this. I can assure him I will stay hungry and I will win the next title. I’m really happy to be part of a really ambitious club.” That ambition burns brightly with the 47-year-old German, who made that clear to Abramovich as well his players and supporters. “They [the players] were determined to win this,” he added. “We wanted to be the stone in the shoe of Manchester City. “[But] it’s about the next one, honestly. Of course now is the time to celebrate for some days and to enjoy letting it sink in. One or two weeks to talk about it, but then it does, surprisingly, not a lot. I think it’s good, it doesn’t do much to you, nobody wants to rest. I don’t want to rest. I want the next one now, the next title. “I want the same consistency in the process and I want to be a part of it and I demand to be a part of it. This is what comes next, make no mistake about it. “We are a young group, a hungry group that suits my passion about football, in the moment, perfectly. My desire is for more victories, to grow as a coach and push the players on the first day of next season to the limit. We still have work to do.” Meanwhile, Guardiola remained defiant in the face of his surprising decision to leave out both his holding midfielders, Fernandinho and Rodri - just the second time in 61 games this season that neither was in his starting line-up. Instead, Ilkay Gundogan - City’s leading scorer this season - played the anchor role, removing him as an attacking threat in the process. “I did the best in the selection,” said Guardiola. “I was last season against Lyon, like it was against PSG, against Dortmund... I tried a selection the best to win the game, the players know it. “I decided to have quality players. Gundogan played many years in this position, to have the ball, to find the smaller players, the quality, brilliant players in the middle between the lines. This was the decision.” Guardiola’s selection is sure to figure for a long time in analysis of this memorable final although the Catalan, still waiting for his first Champions League success since winning the cup for a second time with Barcelona in 2011, would not admit to any regrets. “I don’t know,” he said. “The decisions I made, the players with what they have done, they did everything. “The decisions were (made) to try to win the game and I think the game was exceptional, being the first time we are here. “I know the opponents, the way we played today, the way we put them down in the second half - they only made one counter-attack with Pulisic and Havertz. They’re a really good team but we competed perfectly with them. “It was a tight game and in the second half we deserved to score one goal but we could not do it. So congratulations to Chelsea.” Chelsea also knocked City out of the FA Cup this season, meaning Tuchel has personally ended Guardiola’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple, although Guardiola had only praise for his players. “It was a season with 62 games and we played in 61 of them,” he said, referencing the FA Cup final as the only match his team missed out in the campaign. “It was really tough for all of us, with the pandemic, but the season was incredible. I have incredible respect for the players, they have given everything on the pitch. Just today, unfortunately, they couldn’t win. “But we will come back in the future stronger.”

  • Islanders' remaining Second Round schedule vs. Bruins released

    The rest of the Islanders' Second Round matchup against the Boston Bruins has its dates.

  • Thomas Tuchel challenges young Chelsea players to stay hungry for more success

    The Blues lifted the Champions League after beating Manchester City in Porto on Saturday.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis: Suarez Navarro heads to Paris after recovering from cancer

    The 32-year-old Spaniard said in September that she was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma and would need to go through six months of chemotherapy. "It makes me tremendously excited to be able to participate in Roland Garros," she said on the website of the Spanish tennis federation. Suarez Navarro, who is currently ranked 118th in the world, returned to practice in December and said last month she had completed her treatment and was cured.

  • 2021 Indianapolis 500 preview: Scott Dixon looks to add to his IndyCar legacy with a second 500 win

    Dixon has six IndyCar titles but just one Indy 500 win. Will he become the 21st driver to win at least two 500s?

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Champions win would boost City's bid to match United as global brand

    Victory for Manchester City over Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday could have an impact well beyond sporting pride. A first ever title in Europe's premier club competition would complete City's rise from Manchester's "second club" to England's top team and experts believe that could be the missing element in creating a truly global brand. "The biggest trophy in club football is the Champions League and winning that would certainly have an impact on their brand, that is why you see clubs chasing it so hard, like Paris St Germain," says Hugo Hensley, head of sports services at Brand Finance.

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.