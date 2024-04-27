BREAKING: Colts trade down with Panthers in second round

The Colts held the 46th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft but decided to trade down with the Carolina Panthers.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Colts acquired picks 52, 142, and 155 for pick 46.

The Colts entered the draft with seven selections, on the lower side with only four teams having fewer picks than them. Overall, by draft capital value, the Colts ranked 21st prior to the first round.

The Colts now have nine picks in total, including the first round, with three of those selections coming in the fifth round.

After addressing edge rusher in the first round with Laiatu Latu, wide receiver and cornerback remain two of the biggest needs that the Colts have. Early on in the second round, we saw a run on receivers, and just before the Colts were on the clock, there was a run on corners.

Both draft classes are considered strong, so finding some immediate help at both should still be in play.

Gaining those additional Day 3 picks allows the Colts to tackle other, perhaps less pressing needs, which include safety, the interior offensive line, linebacker, tight ned potentially, and building out their offensive tackle depth with only four players currently on the roster.

