BREAKING: Bucs extend Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers have signed All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a four-year, $84.1 million contract with $45 million guaranteed per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal makes Winfield Jr. not only the highest-paid safety in NFL history but the highest-paid defensive back by average annual value ever.

Tampa Bay drafted Winfield Jr. in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was an immediate impact player, starting every game of the Bucs’ 2020 Super Bowl season. Since joining the Bucs, Winfield Jr. has recorded seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 15 sacks on his way to a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 and an All-Pro selection last season.

The deal locks in one of the Bucs’ key playmakers and team leaders while also resetting the market for defensive backs. Pending the structure of the deal, it is likely to also free up some cap space for the Bucs for the 2024 season.

