BREAKING: 4-star TE Roger Saleapaga commits to Oregon Ducks

Much like the last time the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies met on the football field, Dan Lanning and his staff scored an early recruiting win before kick-off in the form of a verbal commitment.

On Friday evening, right before the Ducks’ kick in the Pac-12 Championship Game, 4-star TE Roger Saleapaga announced his commitment to Oregon.

Saleapaga is rated as the No. 25 TE and No. 440 overall player in the 2024 class. He is the second tight end to commit to Oregon in this class, joining North Medford’s A.J. Pugliano.

As it stands now, the Ducks have the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation with signing day just a few weeks away, and several prospects still yet to announce their commitment that the Ducks are targeting.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire