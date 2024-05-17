Brazil to host 2027 women's World Cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 34th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress in Bangkok. Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Brazil will host the 2027 women's World Cup, FIFA announced on Friday in Bangkok.

For the first time in FIFA women’s World Cup history, the host was decided via a vote between member associations at the FIFA Congress, rather than the FIFA Council.

Brazil won the vote ahead of the only rival, a joint bid between Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Only 78 of the 207 voting members backed having the tournament in Europe, while Brazil received 119 votes. Only 197 votes were valid.

The iconic Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro is to host eight matches, including the opening ceremony and the final. The stadium previously hosted the men's World Cup finals in 1950 and 2014.

The other host cities are expected to be São Paulo, the capital Brasilia, Salvador, Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Recife.

"I appreciate the trust from all of those who participated in the FIFA Congress to choose Brazil as host of the 2027 women's World Cup," Brazilian football federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

"Today we're living a historic day in Bangkok. This is a victory for women's football. I assure you that Brazil will organize the best women's World Cup in history," he added.

Brazil was rated light favourites ahead of the vote, having scored a little better than the Europeans in an evaluation report. In addition, the women's World Cup had so far never come to South America while it has been held three times in Europe, including Germany in 2011.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated Brazil following the announcement.

"We will have the best World Cup in Brazil. Many thanks as well to the [Belgium, Netherlands and Germany] bid, who have been fantastic."

German Football Federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf said: "Congratulations to Brazil, it was a fair competition. That's how it is in sports, you can win or lose. I think we gave everything."