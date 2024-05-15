Brandon Stephens named the Ravens most underrated player by PFF

The Ravens had the best record in the AFC last season, and a major reason for their overall success was Brandon Stephens’s huge jump at cornerback.

Listed as a defensive back, Stephens is a natural safety, who has flourished at the cornerback position.

PFF recently looked at the most underrated player for all 32 NFL teams, and Stephens made the list for Baltimore.

Stephens, who mostly played safety during his rookie season in 2021, has transitioned into a perimeter cornerback. After playing situationally in his first two seasons, he was thrust into action due to injuries in 2023 and ended up playing more snaps than any other Baltimore defender last season. His 67.4 PFF grade in 2023 was the highest among all Ravens outside cornerbacks.

Stephens started 16 games at cornerback, and the converted safety logged two interceptions, and a 65.5 grade in coverage.

