Brandon Nimmo not in Mets lineup for second straight game

Brandon Nimmo is out of the Mets lineup for the second straight day on Friday.

The Mets outfielder missed Thursday’s game due to the “stomach bug,” according to manager Carlos Mendoza, who added that Nimmo was in “pretty rough shape.”

Apparently, he is still not feeling well enough to play as Tyrone Taylor, who filled in for Nimmo on Thursday, was back atop the lineup and in left field for Friday’s game. He went 0-for-5 against the Phillies in New York's 6-5 extra-inning win.