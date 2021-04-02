'F--- Sid:' Brandon Dubinsky sounds off on old nemesis Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin have been measured against each other since they entered the NHL in 2005-06.

Both have their fair share of supporters, but for former New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky, there's no debate who the better player is.

Brandon Dubinsky would never ask Crosby for an autographed stick. 🤬#nhl



(Via @TheGarageBeers) pic.twitter.com/Tvaonb4IIy — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 2, 2021

“Everybody wants to talk about Sid and Ovi whatever, dude, F*** Sid, like I’ll take Ovi everyday of the week,” Dubinsky said on a recent episode of The Garage Beers Podcast. “I got an Ovi stick, listen, I asked Ovi for an autographed stick, I got it from him, thanked him for it, I would never ask Sid for a stick, ever.”

The veteran forward doubled down on his comments in a tweet on Friday, claiming that Crosby “whined way too much.”

Listen. Crosby is better then me I never said he wasn’t. He’s obviously one of the best ever. It was @ovi8 vs Sid. None of you played in the NHL and know how hard it is to score goals in the NHL. 724 is insane. Sid just whined way too much and Ovi just shut up and played hard. pic.twitter.com/rI2aSriYvY — Brandon Dubinsky (@BDubi17) April 2, 2021

None of this should come as any surprise, as Crosby and Dubinsky have a lengthy rivalry that has featured a suspension-worthy cross check, a spirited fight and plenty of pointed words.

Story continues

The Ovechkin vs. Crosby debate will likely continue long after both players’ NHL careers come to an end.

In 1,320 games (including playoffs), Ovechkin has recorded 794 goals, 1,440 points, three Hart Trophies, nine Rocket Richard trophies, one Art Ross Trophy, one Conn Smythe Trophy and one Stanley Cup. In 1,188 games, Crosby has amassed 544 goals, 1,492 points, two Hart Trophies, two Rocket Richard trophies, two Art Ross trophies, two Conn Smythe Trophies and three Stanley Cups.

Brandon Dubinsky made it clear again this week that he really doesn't like Sidney Crosby. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dubinsky hasn't suited up in an NHL game since the 2019 playoffs due to a chronic wrist injury and was placed on the long-term injury reserve in January. Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said last summer it's unlikely the 34-year-old will ever be able to play again, but it doesn't appear Dubinsky is willing to bury the hatchet with Crosby anytime soon.

More from Yahoo Sports: