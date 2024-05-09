How would a Brandon Aiyuk trade have changed the Steelers draft?

The 2024 NFL draft was a rousing success for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team landed two dominant starting offensive linemen in the first two rounds and in the third selected a wide receiver and inside linebacker who will both play a ton in 2023.

But what if the Steelers had pulled off a rumored trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiuyk? If we assume the rumblings are true as to what the Niners wanted, it would have cost the Steelers the No. 20 and No. 98 overall picks as a minimum.

This would mean the Steelers would have missed on offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and inside linebacker Payton Wilson. Is this a trade-off the fans would be ok with?

The trade might have also cost the Steelers center Zach Frazier. If Pittsburgh had chosen to value offensive tackle higher, Patrick Paul might have been the pick instead and the choice of Mason McCormick might be viewed as the team’s center option. It might have also meant the Steelers didn’t select wide receiver Roman Wilson with their first pick in the third round.

So instead of how the first four rounds of the draft turned out, it might have looked like this.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Offensive tackle Patrick Paul (2nd round)

Inside linebacker Payton Wilson (3rd round)

C Mason McCormick (4th round)

As much as we love Aiyuk and think he could help the team, for the cost, I’m good with how the Steelers draft turned out as opposed to this potential alternative.

