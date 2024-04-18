Brandon Aiyuk’s camp publicly refutes another trade rumor

Another Brandon Aiyuk trade rumor has been publicly denied by the wide receiver’s agent. After an author at a website that covers the Pittsburgh Steelers reported that a person inside the Steelers building would be shocked if the team didn’t trade for Aiyuk, Aiyuk’s agent Ryan Williams took to the internet to dispute the report.

“Another ‘report’ that couldn’t be more incorrect,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Fictional ‘journalism’ should really stop.”

It’s interesting that Williams is coming out publicly and doing this. Another random Twitter user ‘reported’ that an Aiyuk trade was in the works and Williams shot that one down too.

Perhaps he’s just looking out for his client. Maybe he’s just really anti-false reporting. Conventional wisdom says trade rumors muddying the waters might help a player in negotiations. Granted, a team knows what clubs are and are not calling so it’s hard to imagine San Francisco getting scared off by a rumor involving them.

Still, this may be a matter of the 49ers and Aiyuk’s camp being on good terms heading into negotiations on a long-term extension. Aiyuk is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2024.

Trade rumors swirling may be perceived by the 49ers as Aiyuk’s camp trying to leak information to help them in those negotiations. By publicly denying the rumors Williams removes himself from being the possible culprit behind the reports.

Ultimately for 49ers fans worried Aiyuk may get dealt, seeing his agent deny even flimsy report from smaller-profile reporters has to be good news.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire