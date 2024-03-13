Can Bradley basketball make the NIT? Here's what we know about the BU's chances in 2024

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves know they have no path to the NCAA Tournament after their loss in the semifinals of the 2024 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday.

But the Braves, with a record of 22-11, also have good reason to believe their 2023-24 postseason journey is not over. Projections have them earning a berth in the NIT.

"These guys up here with me (at the Valley postgame podium), all those guys in the locker room, I don't think we're done playing," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said Saturday after his Braves built a 14-point lead over Drake, but eventually lost, 72-67, in the final two minutes of the semifinals. "But we obviously wanted to get to the NCAA Tournament … it's pretty hard on us all."

Bradley Braves head coach Brian Wardle said after the team's loss to Drake in the MVC Tournament semifinals Sunday that, regarding a potential NIT bid, "hopefully we can maybe keep playing."

REQUIRED READING: These former Bradley basketball players are still in the game. Here's how they're doing

Can Bradley make the 2024 NIT?

The NIT field is 32 teams, including 12 automatic bids from the Power 6 conferences of Atlantic Coast, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern. The Braves seem like a solid fit for the tournament, in which they played last postseason and lost to Wisconsin.

"That's what I've heard (NIT as a possibility for BU)," Wardle said. "We won't be in the NCAA, no way. It stinks to say that, but that's the reality of it, unfortunately. We know that. I love what I've seen in (NIT) projections. We're not a lock, but hopefully we can maybe keep playing, we'll see."

Popular NCAA basketball bracketology site Barking Crow on Monday had the Bradley Braves projected for a berth in the NIT, facing Syracuse.

One well-regarded NIT bracketology site, The Barking Crow, updated its projected field on Monday and showed Bradley in the tournament facing No. 3 seed Syracuse in a New Mexico Region that includes No. 1 New Mexico, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Syracuse, No. 4 Mississippi plus Bradley, Oregon, SMU and Butler. That predictive model — which updates with 10,000 simulations daily — showed Bradley leading all teams on Monday with a 99.7% chance of earning an NIT invite.

The site dratings.com had Bradley among the "top four unseeded" teams, or in the 17th-20th range. The site nitbracketology.com has Bradley as one of four unseeded teams in a quadrant with seeded teams Pittsburgh, Butler, Cincinnati and Iowa — but that part of the bracket was deemed "fluid" by the creator.

What changes did the NIT make in 2024?

The NCAA bought the NIT years ago for $56.5 million, but announced a significant change in how the tournament field is filled in 2024.

Gone are automatic NIT bids for teams that won their regular-season conference championships but lost their conference postseason tournament. In its place, the NCAA reached an agreement with the Power Six conferences to give automatic bids to the NIT to the top two teams in each conference (based on NCAA Net rankings) that don't make the NCAA Tournament.

Bracketology site Barking Crow on Monday listed Bradley's NIT tournament probability at over 99% on a list of 100 teams.

MVC AWARDS: How the Bradley Braves fared in Missouri Valley basketball awards ahead of Arch Madness

It was a move in part to head off a scheme proposed by Fox Sports in 2023 in which the network wanted to sign deals with the top five conferences requiring their best non-NCAA Tournament teams play in a proposed new tournament.

Instead, the NIT stayed alive under a similar deal struck by the NCAA with the top six major conferences.

Will Indiana State make the NCAA Tournament?

National media and bracketology sites are lining up behind Indiana State in lobbying for an NCAA at-large bid. It's loud, and will get louder as the week goes on.

NCAA Net rankings, updated through Sunday's games, showed Indiana State at No. 29 (previously 26) and Drake at No. 47 (previously 47). So their title game Sunday had virtually no impact on one key metric used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee's selection process. Another top metric site, Kenpom.com, has Indiana State at No. 43 and Drake at No. 50.

Indiana State's NET ranking is within range of a traditional NCAA at-large bid, but the argument against the Sycamores remains their 1-4 record against teams ranked in the top 25 percent of all teams, or Quad 1.

The Valley should be a two-bid league this season. We'll know Sunday if the committee agrees.

Here is a sampling of bracketology for Indiana State:

Indiana State is the top team in the "Last Four In" category for DJ Bauer's well-respected bracketology site, Bauertology.

ESPN's bracketology, under Joe Lunardi, had Indiana State in on Monday, and the Sycamores were in the "Last Four In" category.

Barking Crow's predictive model rates Indiana State at 59% to grab an NCAA bid.

The Washington Post bracket had Indiana State in its "Last Four In" on Monday.

BRADLEY FANS: Bradley near the top of MVC in attendance. Here's how they compared to last season

MVC coaching changes

Three Missouri Valley Conference coaches were fired over the weekend. Here is a rundown:

UIC fired coach Luke Yaklich on Sunday. The LaSalle, Illinois, native and former LaSalle-Peru high school coach was 47-70 in four seasons at UIC's helm. His No. 11-seeded team upset No. 6 seed SIU on Thursday night in the Valley tournament.

SIU coach Bryan Mullins was fired after the weekend. He was 86-68 in five seasons at his alma mater, including a 19-13 record this season.

Missouri State coach Dana Ford was also fired on Sunday. He was 106-82 in six seasons with the Bears.

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on X.com @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2024 NIT bracketology for Bradley Braves basketball team