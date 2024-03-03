MVC basketball tournament: 2024 Arch Madness bracket, schedule, game times, TV
The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament will be set Sunday night after the conclusion of the MVC regular season. Here is what you need to know about the tournament, the league standings, seeds and schedule for the 2024 Arch Madness tournament.
Where is Arch Madness in St. Louis?
The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament is played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis
When is the 2024 MVC basketball tournament?
The 2024 Arch Madness championship game is 1 p.m Sunday, March 10, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. First-round games are Thursday, March 7, quarterfinals are Friday, March 8, and semifinals are Saturday, March 9.
Looking for Bradley coverage? Visit BradleyHoops.com from the Journal Star
Are the 2024 Arch Madness games on TV?
Yes. The championship game is scheduled to air on CBS. The four first-round games on Thursday and the four quarterfinals on Friday will air on Bally Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago. The semifinals on Saturday will air on CBS Sports Network.
2024 Arch Madness schedule
Thursday's first round
1 — No. 8 Murray State vs. No. 9 Missouri State, 12 p.m.
2 — No. 5 seed TBD vs. No. 12 Valparaiso, 2:30 p.m.
3 — No. 7 Illinois State vs. No. 10 Evansville, 6 p.m.
4 — No. 6 Southern Illinois vs. No. 11 Illinois-Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's quarterfinals
5 — No. 1 Indiana State vs. Winner 1, 12 p.m.
6 — No. 4 seed TBD vs. Winner 2, 2:30 p.m.
7 — No. 2 Drake vs. Winner 3, 6 p.m.
8 — No. 3 Bradley vs. Winner 4, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's semifinals
Winners of 5 & 6, 2:30 p.m.
Winners of 7 & 8, 5 p.m.
Sunday's championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
2023-24 MVC standings
Indiana State (17-3)
Drake (16-4)
Bradley (13-7)
Northern Iowa (12-8)
Belmont (11-8)
Southern Illinois (11-9)
Illinois State (9-11)
Murray State (9-11)
Missouri State (8-12)
Evansville (6-13)
Illinois Chicago (4-16)
Valparaiso (3-17)
Sunday's MVC scores
Missouri State 69, Illinois-Chicago 59
Northern Iowa 82, Southern Illinois 70
Valparaiso 75, Illinois State 72
Drake 74, Bradley 66
Indiana State 89, Murray State 76
Evansville at Belmont, 4 p.m.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Full schedule and bracket for the MVC men's basketball tournament