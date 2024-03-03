MVC basketball tournament: 2024 Arch Madness bracket, schedule, game times, TV

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament will be set Sunday night after the conclusion of the MVC regular season. Here is what you need to know about the tournament, the league standings, seeds and schedule for the 2024 Arch Madness tournament.

Where is Arch Madness in St. Louis?

The 2024 Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball tournament is played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis

When is the 2024 MVC basketball tournament?

The 2024 Arch Madness championship game is 1 p.m Sunday, March 10, with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. First-round games are Thursday, March 7, quarterfinals are Friday, March 8, and semifinals are Saturday, March 9.

Are the 2024 Arch Madness games on TV?

Yes. The championship game is scheduled to air on CBS. The four first-round games on Thursday and the four quarterfinals on Friday will air on Bally Sports Midwest and NBC Sports Chicago. The semifinals on Saturday will air on CBS Sports Network.

Thursday's first round

1 — No. 8 Murray State vs. No. 9 Missouri State, 12 p.m.

2 — No. 5 seed TBD vs. No. 12 Valparaiso, 2:30 p.m.

3 — No. 7 Illinois State vs. No. 10 Evansville, 6 p.m.

4 — No. 6 Southern Illinois vs. No. 11 Illinois-Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's quarterfinals

5 — No. 1 Indiana State vs. Winner 1, 12 p.m.

6 — No. 4 seed TBD vs. Winner 2, 2:30 p.m.

7 — No. 2 Drake vs. Winner 3, 6 p.m.

8 — No. 3 Bradley vs. Winner 4, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's semifinals

Winners of 5 & 6, 2:30 p.m.

Winners of 7 & 8, 5 p.m.

Sunday's championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

2023-24 MVC standings

Indiana State (17-3) Drake (16-4) Bradley (13-7) Northern Iowa (12-8) Belmont (11-8) Southern Illinois (11-9) Illinois State (9-11) Murray State (9-11) Missouri State (8-12) Evansville (6-13) Illinois Chicago (4-16) Valparaiso (3-17)

Sunday's MVC scores

Missouri State 69, Illinois-Chicago 59

Northern Iowa 82, Southern Illinois 70

Valparaiso 75, Illinois State 72

Drake 74, Bradley 66

Indiana State 89, Murray State 76

Evansville at Belmont, 4 p.m.

