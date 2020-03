Two-time All-Pac-12 first team selection Bradlee Anae is bringing his motor to the NFL next year. The edge threat posted 13 of his 30 career sacks in 2019 to add a third-team Associated Press All-American honor to his list as well. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham praised Anae's toughness and passion for the game ahead of finding out where he'll land in the NFL.

