Bradford returns home as Arkansas women’s assistant basketball coach

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has announced the hiring of assistant coach Nick Bradford to the coaching staff ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“Building a staff and managing a roster has always been important, but in 2024, it’s become vital,” said Neighbors. “With today’s addition of Nick Bradford, we’ve added a Fayetteville native that has built his coaching reputation to help grow women’s basketball in the area and region. His grassroots experience led to his stint with Wichita State women’s basketball, as he has built relationships every step of the way.

“It’s rare for great basketball players to be great teachers. Overcoming the ‘curse of knowledge’ takes a special person with a special perspective.

“We welcome that person to our team today!”

“I’m truly honored to be a part of Coach Neighbors’ staff and work learn from a coach who has been to a Final Four,” said Bradford. “I look forward to helping these young ladies grow on and off the court. Being from Fayetteville, I definitely have a sense of pride to do my best for the women’s basketball program at Arkansas and continue building Coach Neighbors’ program! I appreciate him and this opportunity!”

Bradford is making his return home to Fayetteville and the Natural State after serving as an assistant on head coach Terry Nooner’s staff at Wichita State this past season.

Prior to his stint in Wichita, Bradford was the associate head boys coach at his alma mater, Fayetteville High School for four seasons. Since 2015, Bradford doubled as the head coach for Missouri Phenom, which is a Nike EYBL AUU program.

Bradford was the head coach of the 2019 Girls Junior NBA Global Championship presented by Commissioner Adam Silver. He has also served as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Missouri Southern State at the DII level from 2013-15, as well as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Labette Community College from 2011-13.

Bradford graduated from Kansas in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies following his decorated four-year letterwinner career for the Jayhawks under head coach Roy Williams. He was the team captain during the 1999-00 season, as well as a three-year Big 12 Champion and a Big 12 Honorable Mention choice as a senior.

When Bradford left KU, he was ranked in the top five in the career charts for games played and steals. He went on to play professionally in the American Basketball Association and in Europe for several years.

Following a decorated career at Fayetteville High School, Bradford was named Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Arkansas and a Parade All-American.

Bradford is married to Brittani. He has two children, Quenci and Isaiah.

Photo courtesy of Razorbacks Communications

