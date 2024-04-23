Bradbury 'chose to come home' despite other offers - Everitt

Sean Everitt admitted his delight at signing Scotland number eight Magnus Bradbury as he wants more local players in his Edinburgh side.

Replacing Bristol-bound Bill Mata, Bradbury will return to Edinburgh in summer after two impressive years at the West Country club.

"Magnus did have other opportunities elsewhere, and he's chosen to come home to Edinburgh," Everitt said. "This is where he grew up, where he started his professional rugby career.

"It's important for Edinburgh, and it's important for the club, that we have guys that carry social responsibility. By that I mean, they went to school here and there's something more to play for than just a salary at the end of the month or to win trophies.

"Sometimes that motivation is more powerful than the others. It's great to have a group of guys from Edinburgh playing together. They bring a bit of a brotherhood to the club as well and they're very close friends. Putting in performances for one another and being close to one another is important for me."

Edinburgh showed their teamwork in the second half of the weekend over Scarlets at the Hive, coming from behind to triumph 43-18.

"Unfortunately, our line-out didn't function," said Everitt. "Our discipline was good - that's something that let us down in Durban. It was a big improvement in our game, and although we weren't ahead on the scoreboard after half-time, there was some good rugby."

Everitt's men will need to be good again if they are to win Cardiff this weekend as they look to strengthen their URC play-off hopes.

"They're near the bottom of the table but have played some really good rugby - they're not deserving of their position on how they've played," Everitt said of the Welsh side.

"They've got really good attack, they work hard off the ball and they really hard to beat at home. They've got eight or nine losing bonus points, so that tells a story in itself - they cannot be underestimated."