Brad Keselowski wins at Bristol after Chase Elliott and Joey Logano wreck while racing for the lead

Brad Keselowski simply stole a win at Bristol on Sunday.

Keselowski took advantage of two crashes as drivers were racing for the lead ahead of him to win for the second time in three races.

The second crash happened between Chase Elliott and Joey Logano with less than three laps to go. Elliott got to the inside of Logano but his car snapped loose in the corner. Elliott slid into Logano and the two went into the wall as Keselowski drove on past.

This didn't work for Chase Elliott. (via Fox)

Elliott and Logano’s crash was preceded by a restart for a caution caused by Denny Hamlin’s spin while racing for the lead. Hamlin spun after he was racing with Elliott and Logano for the lead.

How Denny Hamlin crashed. (via Fox Sports)

“Oh my goodness. I think everyone on this Discount Tire Ford Mustang team is going to go to Vegas,” Keselowski said. “Is it open yet?”

Keselowski was fifth when Hamlin spun after working his way into the top five on fresher tires than the cars ahead of him. But he wasn’t going to be in a position to get the win without some help. And boy, did he get some help.

“I could see Joey and Chase, they were really racey there,” Keselowski said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen but I knew if I just kept my eye open something good might happen and it turned out it did.”

Clint Bowyer finished second. Keselowski got the win thanks to a, uh, patient call by NASCAR race control. After throwing quick cautions earlier in the race for mild wall hits by Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick, NASCAR chose to let the race finish under green after Elliott and Logano hit the wall.

Elliott and Logano talk it out

Elliott and Logano had a pit road conversation after the exited their cars. And put on their masks, of course. Logano told Fox that he had to coax an apology out of Elliott.

“He wrecked me. He got loose underneath me,” Logano said. “The part that’s frustrating is afterwards, a simple apology, like be a man and come up to someone and say ‘My bad.’ But I had to force an apology which to me is just childish.”

Story continues

Logano continued.

“It’s hard racing at the end. I get that. It’s hard racing,” he said. “But golly man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”

Here’s Elliott’s point of view. He said that he felt like that moment was his shot at the lead.

“Just going for the win and trying to get a run underneath him. I don’t know if I had a tire going down or if I just got loose on entry but as soon as I turned off the wall I had zero chance in making it,” Elliott said. “I’ll certainly take the blame.”

Blaney’s bad Bristol luck

Ryan Blaney was running second when saved his car from a spin during the second stage of Sunday’s race. And he still finished last.

Why? Well, just watch this GIF.

This was a great save. But Ryan Blaney still had a torn up car. (via Fox Sports)

It’s the second time in three years that Blaney has been caught in a crash while running near the front at Bristol. He led 100 laps in the 2018 spring race at the track and finished 35th after he couldn’t avoid a crash ahead of him. He led 60 laps on Sunday, the fourth time n the last five races at Bristol that he’s led at least 60 laps.

We’re betting that Blaney will win a race at Bristol sometime soon.





Full results

1. Brad Keselowski

2. Clint Bowyer

3. Jimmie Johnson

4. Kyle Busch

5. Erik Jones

6. Austin Dillon

7. Kurt Busch

8. William Byron

9. Christopher Bell

10. Bubba Wallace

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Ryan Preece

13. John Hunter Nemechek

14. Michael McDowell

15 Ryan Newman

16. Matt Kenseth

17. Denny Hamlin

18. Daniel Suarez

19. Timmy Hill

20. Martin Truex Jr.

21. Joey Logano

22. Chase Elliott

23. Chris Buescher

24. Brennan Poole

25. JJ Yeley

26. Garrett Smithley

27. Quin Houff

28. BJ McLeod

29. Aric Almirola

30. Gray Gaulding

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Corey LaJoie

33. Joey Gase

34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

35. Cole Custer

36. Tyler Reddick

37. Alex Bowman

38. Bayley Currey

39. Ty Dillon

40. Ryan Blaney

