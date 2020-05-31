Brad Keselowski wins at Bristol after Chase Elliott and Joey Logano wreck while racing for the lead
Brad Keselowski simply stole a win at Bristol on Sunday.
Keselowski took advantage of two crashes as drivers were racing for the lead ahead of him to win for the second time in three races.
The second crash happened between Chase Elliott and Joey Logano with less than three laps to go. Elliott got to the inside of Logano but his car snapped loose in the corner. Elliott slid into Logano and the two went into the wall as Keselowski drove on past.
Elliott and Logano’s crash was preceded by a restart for a caution caused by Denny Hamlin’s spin while racing for the lead. Hamlin spun after he was racing with Elliott and Logano for the lead.
“Oh my goodness. I think everyone on this Discount Tire Ford Mustang team is going to go to Vegas,” Keselowski said. “Is it open yet?”
Keselowski was fifth when Hamlin spun after working his way into the top five on fresher tires than the cars ahead of him. But he wasn’t going to be in a position to get the win without some help. And boy, did he get some help.
“I could see Joey and Chase, they were really racey there,” Keselowski said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen but I knew if I just kept my eye open something good might happen and it turned out it did.”
Clint Bowyer finished second. Keselowski got the win thanks to a, uh, patient call by NASCAR race control. After throwing quick cautions earlier in the race for mild wall hits by Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick, NASCAR chose to let the race finish under green after Elliott and Logano hit the wall.
Elliott and Logano talk it out
Elliott and Logano had a pit road conversation after the exited their cars. And put on their masks, of course. Logano told Fox that he had to coax an apology out of Elliott.
“He wrecked me. He got loose underneath me,” Logano said. “The part that’s frustrating is afterwards, a simple apology, like be a man and come up to someone and say ‘My bad.’ But I had to force an apology which to me is just childish.”
Logano continued.
“It’s hard racing at the end. I get that. It’s hard racing,” he said. “But golly man, be a man and take the hit when you’re done with it.”
Here’s Elliott’s point of view. He said that he felt like that moment was his shot at the lead.
“Just going for the win and trying to get a run underneath him. I don’t know if I had a tire going down or if I just got loose on entry but as soon as I turned off the wall I had zero chance in making it,” Elliott said. “I’ll certainly take the blame.”
Blaney’s bad Bristol luck
Ryan Blaney was running second when saved his car from a spin during the second stage of Sunday’s race. And he still finished last.
Why? Well, just watch this GIF.
It’s the second time in three years that Blaney has been caught in a crash while running near the front at Bristol. He led 100 laps in the 2018 spring race at the track and finished 35th after he couldn’t avoid a crash ahead of him. He led 60 laps on Sunday, the fourth time n the last five races at Bristol that he’s led at least 60 laps.
We’re betting that Blaney will win a race at Bristol sometime soon.
Full results
1. Brad Keselowski
2. Clint Bowyer
4. Kyle Busch
5. Erik Jones
6. Austin Dillon
7. Kurt Busch
8. William Byron
9. Christopher Bell
10. Bubba Wallace
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Ryan Preece
13. John Hunter Nemechek
14. Michael McDowell
15 Ryan Newman
16. Matt Kenseth
17. Denny Hamlin
18. Daniel Suarez
19. Timmy Hill
20. Martin Truex Jr.
21. Joey Logano
22. Chase Elliott
23. Chris Buescher
24. Brennan Poole
25. JJ Yeley
26. Garrett Smithley
27. Quin Houff
28. BJ McLeod
29. Aric Almirola
30. Gray Gaulding
31. Matt DiBenedetto
32. Corey LaJoie
33. Joey Gase
34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
35. Cole Custer
36. Tyler Reddick
37. Alex Bowman
38. Bayley Currey
39. Ty Dillon
40. Ryan Blaney
More from Yahoo Sports: