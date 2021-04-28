Brad Keselowski lands pole position for Sunday's Cup Series race at Kansas

Brad Keselowski, last weekend’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway, has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski, who notched his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season Sunday, will start his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position.

John Hunter Nemechek is on the pole for Saturday’s Wise Power 200 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. It marks the third time in the last four races that Nemechek will start first in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 3 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 4 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 5 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 6 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 8 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 12 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 13 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 14 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 15 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 16 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 17 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 18 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 22 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 26 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 27 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 28 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 29 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 30 BJ McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports 31 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 32 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 33 Cody Ware 51 Petty Ware Racing 34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 35 Joey Gase 15 Rick Ware Racing 36 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 38 Austin Cindric 33 Team Penske 39 Matt Mills 55 BJ McLeod Motorsports

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas.