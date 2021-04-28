Brad Keselowski lands pole position for Sunday's Cup Series race at Kansas

Staff Report
·3 min read
Brad Keselowski, last weekend’s winner at Talladega Superspeedway, has claimed the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski, who notched his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the season Sunday, will start his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position.

RELATED: Kansas weekend schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

John Hunter Nemechek is on the pole for Saturday’s Wise Power 200 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. It marks the third time in the last four races that Nemechek will start first in the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

2

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

4

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

6

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

7

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

8

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

12

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

13

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

17

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

18

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

20

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

22

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

23

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

24

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

25

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

26

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

27

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

28

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

29

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

30

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

31

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

32

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

33

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

34

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

35

Joey Gase

15

Rick Ware Racing

36

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

37

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

38

Austin Cindric

33

Team Penske

39

Matt Mills

55

BJ McLeod Motorsports

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Busch Pole Qualifying was held for the season-opening Daytona 500 but rain canceled the qualifying races for Bristol Motor Speedway‘s dirt-track race. The next Cup Series event with qualifying scheduled is the May 23 debut at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas.

